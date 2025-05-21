Birmingham Chocolate Acquires Macalat® -- A Pioneer of Honestly Sugar-Free Organic Sweet Dark Chocolate

"In my view, this is the most exciting innovation in chocolate since Hershey introduced milk chocolate. With the strong support of loyal grassroots consumers, we're ready to take this category to the next level," said Doug Cale, CEO of Birmingham Chocolate. Post this

Macalat® recently achieved significant organic trade recognition by winning the Nexty Award for its innovative recipe and flavor profile, solidifying its position as the leader in the new category of the organic health-conscious chocolate market. This accolade highlights the brand's success in both quality and innovation.

In June, Birmingham Chocolate plans to introduce new Macalat® line extensions in bar format using the original Macalat couverture chocolate:

Original: The original Macalat® sweet dark chocolate recipe. Beans are Peruvian Criollo and Forestero. Peruvian Cacao is known for its rich, chocolatey flavor and superior quality, making it the key ingredient in some of the world's finest chocolate products.

Quinoa: A complete protein superfood, puffed quinoa adds a delightful crunch to each bite of original Macalat® chocolate.

Raspberry: A delightful dusting of delicate raspberry notes, bursting in flavor, dispersed in original Macalat® sweet dark chocolate.

Additionally, Macalat® treats will soon be offered in resealable stand-up pouches, featuring:

Macalat® Bark Thins with crunchy popped quinoa.

Mango: Succulent tangy mango enrobed in Macalat® sweet dark chocolate.

Dates: Soft texture Medjool dates enrobed in Macalat® sweet dark chocolate, offering a naturally succulent sweet, low glycemic option.

Cale added, "Each new treat is crafted with just one standout organic ingredient—no sub-ingredients, no preservatives, no artificial color or flavor. We use Macalat®'s sweet dark couverture chocolate to enrobe each bite. The idea is to keep the ingredient list clean and simple: just Macalat® and one delicious organic ingredient that complements it and adds a bit of fun."

This brand acquisition not only strengthens Birmingham Chocolate's leadership in the premium chocolate category and positions the company at the forefront of a growing movement toward lower-sugar, healthier indulgences—particularly within the expanding organic sector. Macalat® chocolate offerings are available through distribution channels, retail partners, and online at Macalat.com.

About Birmingham Chocolate

Birmingham Chocolate is an American confectionery company founded and incorporated as a Limited Liability Company (LLC) in 2007 by Douglas Cale. The company produces artisan chocolates in three categories: bonbons, bars, and treats. These products are available for retail purchase from its e-commerce websites BirminghamChocolate.com, The-Wow-Cacao.com and ResonateCacao.com.

About Macalat®

Macalat® is a pioneering chocolate brand that has created the first organic sweet dark chocolate that is honestly sugar-free. By focusing on high-quality, superfood organic ingredients, the Macalat® brand aims to redefine the chocolate experience for consumers seeking a cleaner, healthier alternative without the bitterness associated with conventional dark chocolate. The brand's commitment to innovation and transparency has earned accolades from both consumers and health experts alike, including the prestigious 2024 Nexty Award from EXPO WEST, 2024.

