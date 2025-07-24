Biscuit Belly Builds for the Future as Franchise Momentum Sets Stage for Record-Breaking 2026

With a new restaurant open in South Carolina and multiple deals in the works, Biscuit Belly's Southern brunch franchise is gearing up for its biggest year yet.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biscuit Belly, the fast-growing brunch franchise known for its homemade biscuits and Southern hospitality, is halfway through 2025 with strong momentum and a clear eye toward long-term growth. The franchise opened one new location in the first half of the year in Summerville, South Carolina, while laying the foundation for what's expected to be its most active year yet in 2026.

"We've always believed Biscuit Belly has great scalability, and we're seeing that now," said co-founder and CEO Chad Coulter. "We're performing even better outside of our home state, which is outstanding. And, we've done progressively better with each new restaurant we've opened. Average unit volumes continue to grow, especially outside of our home market. To me, this means we're improving overall, and the fact that we're doing so much better outside of our home state of Kentucky is a good problem to have."

Among the key developments in 2025 was the signing of a three-unit franchise agreement in Houston, Texas. The first location is expected to open in 2026, with the franchisee already scouting her second space for a quick expansion. Additionally, the brand is preparing to open a new location in Peachtree City, Georgia, under its joint venture model.

The biggest driver of franchise interest continues to be the guest experience itself. Many new prospects discover the brand simply by dining at a location. "One of our candidates is a former restaurant executive who had taken a two-year break from the industry," Coulter said. "He visited our Charlotte location and told us it was the first concept that made him excited to come back."

Franchisees are also drawn to the lifestyle-friendly model. Biscuit Belly's single-shift operations — typically open just 48 hours a week — allow owners and operators to achieve a rare balance in the restaurant world. "You may not get the top-line sales of a dinner-focused brand, but you gain something far more valuable: time with your family," Coulter said. "And our hourly productivity outperforms many full-day concepts."

Biscuit Belly is especially selective in choosing new franchise partners. Coulter says the brand prioritizes candidates who are eager to engage in grassroots marketing and community connection, not just those with financial credentials. "This isn't a 'put up a sign and hope people come' type of brand. Our franchisees have to hustle and they have to love the brand."

The brand also supports franchisees with weekly operational scorecards, robust SEO efforts (especially around catering), and ongoing marketing and LTO strategies that help build consistent traffic. "We're in constant communication with our operators and provide data-driven tools to help them optimize their service while keeping overhead lean," Coulter said.

Looking ahead, Biscuit Belly will continue to focus on strategic growth across the Southeast, with particular interest in Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, Tennessee, and parts of Florida, Ohio, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Northwest Arkansas is also being eyed for potential openings in 2026, which would mark the brand's expansion beyond its Southeastern footprint. Biscuit Belly's goal is to reach 20 units open by the end of 2026.

"We've always believed Biscuit Belly had national potential," Coulter said. "And as more people experience our food and our model, that belief is turning into reality. Our best marketing tool is opening new stores, and we're just getting started."

About Biscuit Belly:

Founded in 2019 and franchising since 2020, Biscuit Belly opened its first location in Louisville, Kentucky, where it became known for its creative approach to Southern comfort food classics with a focus on large, gourmet biscuit sandwiches. With a chef-cultivated menu, the brand has paired their Southern-inspired offerings with genuine hospitality to create an upbeat, fun environment where guests can enjoy a delicious meal with family and friends. With fourteen locations currently open in Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, the brand has several more stores under construction. For more information, please visit https://biscuitbelly.com/.

