Bishop-Wisecarver Appoints Ryan Sischo as Vice President of Sales

"Ryan's extensive experience and achievements in leading successful sales teams will be a valuable addition to our management team," said Pamela Kan, President of Bishop-Wisecarver. "He also embodies our four core values that have enabled our company to grow and thrive for more than 70 years. With Ryan's leadership, I am confident we will continue to provide innovative guided motion solutions to our customers while achieving new levels of growth and success."

Ryan expressed his excitement about joining the Bishop-Wisecarver team, saying, "I am honored to be a part of this dynamic organization known for its commitment to quality and innovation. Bishop-Wisecarver has a strong legacy in the industry, and I look forward to working closely with the team to drive growth, expand our market presence and provide exceptional value to our customers."

About Ryan Sischo

Ryan joins Bishop-Wisecarver with vast experience in sales leadership, having previously held senior positions in the manufacturing industry. His strong background in strategic planning, team leadership, and market analysis makes him an ideal fit for the company's future ambitions.

Prior to Bishop-Wisecarver, Ryan worked at Nord Drivesystems where he held various sales and executive positions for the past 15 years. These roles included district sales manager, international key market specialist: intralogistics/material handling, and director of business development and sales. Prior to that, he was a senior district manager at Emerson Power Transmission (now Regal Rexnord) as well as an outside sales representative at Motion Industries.

Ryan holds a Bachelor of Arts, Business Administration from Cornerstone University, a Product Management Certificate from the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Business, and an Advanced Management and Leadership Certificate from the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Business. Most recently he completed an MBA-Finance from Cornerstone University.

About Bishop-Wisecarver

Bishop-Wisecarver's proven motion solutions are expertly designed and delivered to perform, enabling customers to solve their toughest industrial automation challenges. Leveraging 70+ years of experience, the company has earned the reputation of providing unmatched quality, reliability, service and engineering support for every stage of a customer's design cycle. Combining long-lasting performance with ease of installation, Bishop-Wisecarver products offer the lowest cost of ownership for a wide variety of applications ranging from Aerospace to Medical to X-Y-Z systems and more. No matter the application or extreme environmental conditions, Bishop-Wisecarver designs innovative solutions from concept to completion, from prototype to production, on time and on budget. To learn more, please visit www.bwc.com.

Media Contact

