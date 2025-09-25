Bishop-Wisecarver Hosts 14th Annual Manufacturing Day to Inspire the Next Generation of Innovators

"Our goal is to inspire students by giving them an inside look at the dynamic, technology-driven world of modern manufacturing and the many career opportunities available to them." Post this

"We are excited to once again open our doors and welcome the next generation of innovators into our facility," said Pamela Kan, President and Owner of Bishop-Wisecarver. "Our goal is to inspire students by giving them an inside look at the dynamic, technology-driven world of modern manufacturing and the many career opportunities available to them."

The 2025 event will feature hands-on activities, facility tours, and an opportunity to talk with Bishop-Wisecarver's workforce to learn about the diverse career opportunities available to them. As a parting gift and token of appreciation for their participation, attendees will also receive snacks and branded giveaways provided by Bishop-Wisecarver's generous sponsors, including Platinum sponsors Sewitch Etcetera Corporation and USBank; Gold sponsors Womble, Bond, Dickinson, Comerica Bank and Beckhoff; Silver sponsors Woodruff Sawyer and Ramar Foods; and Custom sponsors Wells Fargo Bank and Creative Planning.

Student Design Contest

The sixth annual Wisecarver Innovation Award Student Design Contest will launch on October 3rd as part of MFG Day activities, with submissions due by December 19, 2025. This contest gives students a valuable opportunity to gain practical experience in manufacturing by solving real-world challenges. This year's theme challenges participants to push the boundaries of innovation by designing motion-powered robotic or automated systems built for reliability and performance in harsh conditions. Solutions should address real-world crises such as environmental protection, disaster response, or humanitarian relief, while incorporating at least one Bishop-Wisecarver motion product. Contestants are required to submit a 60-second video showcasing their idea with supporting designs, and the winning student will earn a cash prize along with a donation to their school.

About Bishop-Wisecarver

Bishop-Wisecarver is a trusted leader in industrial automation, delivering expertly designed products and services that perform in the world's most demanding environments. Family-owned and operated for 75 years, Bishop-Wisecarver partners with customers to solve their toughest challenges today, tomorrow, and beyond.

Media Contact

Renee Halog, Bishop-Wisecarver, 1 925-439-8272, [email protected], https://www.bwc.com/

