Bishop-Wisecarver to Host 13th Annual Manufacturing Day Event to Celebrate the Future of Manufacturing

PITTSBURG, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bishop-Wisecarver, a leader in innovative linear and rotary motion solutions, is proud to announce it will once again host a National Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) at its facility on Friday, October 4, 2024. This will be the 13th consecutive year that Bishop-Wisecarver will be participating in the event, bringing together local high school students, city officials, and state dignitaries to celebrate and explore the opportunities, benefits and rewards of working in the innovative and diverse manufacturing industry.

Manufacturing Day is part of a national effort to showcase the diverse and rewarding careers available in manufacturing. The United States has hundreds of thousands of open manufacturing positions. By 2033, the U.S. will need to fill 3.8 million manufacturing jobs, according to research from the Manufacturing Institute and Deloitte. The skills and applicant gaps are due in part to a lack of awareness and misperceptions about modern manufacturing. MFG Day invites students and future creators to uncover the possibilities of a career in manufacturing by learning what this industry has to offer.

"We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of innovators to our facility and show them firsthand how dynamic and impactful a career in manufacturing can be," said Pamela Kan, President of Bishop-Wisecarver. "Our goal is to inspire students to explore career paths in manufacturing by providing them with an inside look at the industry and the opportunities available to them."

In addition to the interactive components of the event, snacks and branded giveaways generously provided by Bishop-Wisecarver's Platinum sponsors (Sewitch Etcetera Corporation and Comerica Bank), Gold sponsors (Womble, Bond, Dickinson and Inneos) and Silver sponsors (Woodruff Sawyer, Monterey Private Wealth, Wells Fargo, and Ramar Foods) will be handed out to all attendees as a parting gift and token of appreciation for their participation. Go to https://www.bwc.com/sponsorships to find out more about Bishop-Wisecarver's sponsorships and community involvement.

Student Design Contest

As part of the MFG Day activities, the fifth annual Wisecarver Innovation Award Student Design Contest will officially begin on October 4, with a submission deadline of December 20, 2024. This contest offers students a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in manufacturing by tackling real-world challenges. This year's contest theme invites participants to either design a system or piece of equipment that leverages the unique capabilities of an '8th-axis robotic system: a platform that moves along the ground in a straight line, carrying a second platform that lifts a robotic arm up and down. The system must move a robotic arm up to 100 feet horizontally and up to 20 feet vertically. Contestants are required to submit a 60-second video showcasing their idea and any supporting drawings or concept designs. The winning student will receive a cash award, and their school will receive a financial donation.

About Bishop-Wisecarver: Bishop-Wisecarver's proven motion solutions are expertly designed and delivered to perform, enabling customers to solve their toughest industrial automation challenges. Leveraging over 70 years of experience, the WBENC certified woman-owned company has earned the reputation of providing unmatched quality, reliability, service and engineering support for every stage of a customer's design cycle. Combining long-lasting performance with ease of installation, Bishop-Wisecarver products offer the lowest cost of ownership for a wide variety of applications ranging from Aerospace to Medical to X-Y-Z systems and more. No matter the application or extreme environmental conditions, Bishop-Wisecarver designs innovative solutions from concept to completion, from prototype to production, on time and on budget.

Media Contact

