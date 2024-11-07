Bishop-Wisecarver® Unveils New 8th Axis RTU-V: Enhancing Robotic Capabilities and Efficiency in Large-Scale Applications

Bishop-Wisecarver introduces the 8th axis Vertical Robot Transfer Unit (RTU-V), designed to enhance the vertical reach and efficiency of small robots and cobots, significantly expanding their operational capabilities.
PITTSBURG, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Bishop-Wisecarver, a leader in innovative automation solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest breakthrough product, the 8th axis Vertical Robot Transfer Unit (RTU-V). Engineered to extend the capabilities of small robots and cobots, the RTU-V allows for unprecedented vertical movement, significantly expanding the operational reach and efficiency of robotic systems.
Designed to optimize industrial processes across various sectors, the RTU-V features a vertical travel length of up to 4 meters, enabling a single robot to cover large areas traditionally requiring multiple robots. This innovation not only boosts productivity but also offers considerable cost savings, making it an ideal solution for industries such as logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, packaging, and more.
Key Features of the RTU-V:
- Extended Reach: The RTU-V enhances the working envelope of robots, allowing them to perform tasks on oversized workpieces, such as rocket tubes, boat hulls, and aerospace structures, with ease.
- Versatile Applications: Ideal for operations like painting, sandblasting, and pressure washing large surfaces, the RTU-V is a game-changer for industries requiring large-scale robotic applications.
- Seamless Integration: Compatible with Bishop-Wisecarver's LoPro® components and the DualVee® RTU-H, the RTU-V can be mounted for both vertical and 2-dimensional motion, offering unparalleled flexibility.
- Robust, Reliable Design: Featuring a structural mounting bracket, the RTU-V can be securely fixed to the factory floor or mounted on the DualVee® RTU-H for enhanced stability and precision.
"Bishop-Wisecarver's 8th axis Vertical Robot Transfer Unit (RTU-V) is a significant advancement in robotic automation, offering our customers the ability to achieve greater efficiency and versatility in their operations," said Jonathon Smithson, Senior Sales Manager at Bishop-Wisecarver. "By enabling vertical movement, we are empowering industries to do more with less, ultimately driving productivity and reducing costs."
The RTU-V is an extension of the LoPro® RTU-L and RTU-M product offerings, specifically designed for robust industrial applications. Whether in logistics, entertainment, or industrial equipment manufacturing, the RTU-V delivers a reliable and flexible solution for enhancing robotic operations.
For more information about the 8th axis Vertical Robot Transfer Unit (RTU-V) and how it can transform your operations, please visit www.bwc.com or contact Bishop-Wisecarver at (925) 439-8272.
About Bishop-Wisecarver:
Bishop-Wisecarver has been a trusted provider of automation solutions for over 70 years, specializing in linear and rotary motion products, systems, and services. Our commitment to innovation and quality drives us to develop products that enhance the efficiency and reliability of our customers' operations.
Media Contact
Maggie Cibils, Bishop-Wisecarver, 1 925-439-8272, [email protected], https://www.bwc.com/
SOURCE Bishop-Wisecarver
