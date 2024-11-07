Bishop-Wisecarver® Unveils New 8th Axis RTU-V: Enhancing Robotic Capabilities and Efficiency in Large-Scale Applications

"Bishop-Wisecarver's RTU-V expands robotic capabilities with up to 4 meters of vertical reach, empowering industries to increase productivity and reduce costs across applications like logistics, manufacturing, and more." Post this

Key Features of the RTU-V:

Extended Reach: The RTU-V enhances the working envelope of robots, allowing them to perform tasks on oversized workpieces, such as rocket tubes, boat hulls, and aerospace structures, with ease.

Versatile Applications: Ideal for operations like painting, sandblasting, and pressure washing large surfaces, the RTU-V is a game-changer for industries requiring large-scale robotic applications.

Seamless Integration: Compatible with Bishop-Wisecarver's LoPro® components and the DualVee® RTU-H, the RTU-V can be mounted for both vertical and 2-dimensional motion, offering unparalleled flexibility.

Robust, Reliable Design: Featuring a structural mounting bracket, the RTU-V can be securely fixed to the factory floor or mounted on the DualVee® RTU-H for enhanced stability and precision.

"Bishop-Wisecarver's 8th axis Vertical Robot Transfer Unit (RTU-V) is a significant advancement in robotic automation, offering our customers the ability to achieve greater efficiency and versatility in their operations," said Jonathon Smithson, Senior Sales Manager at Bishop-Wisecarver. "By enabling vertical movement, we are empowering industries to do more with less, ultimately driving productivity and reducing costs."

The RTU-V is an extension of the LoPro® RTU-L and RTU-M product offerings, specifically designed for robust industrial applications. Whether in logistics, entertainment, or industrial equipment manufacturing, the RTU-V delivers a reliable and flexible solution for enhancing robotic operations.

For more information about the 8th axis Vertical Robot Transfer Unit (RTU-V) and how it can transform your operations, please visit www.bwc.com or contact Bishop-Wisecarver at (925) 439-8272.

About Bishop-Wisecarver:

Bishop-Wisecarver has been a trusted provider of automation solutions for over 70 years, specializing in linear and rotary motion products, systems, and services. Our commitment to innovation and quality drives us to develop products that enhance the efficiency and reliability of our customers' operations.

Media Contact

Maggie Cibils, Bishop-Wisecarver, 1 925-439-8272, [email protected], https://www.bwc.com/

SOURCE Bishop-Wisecarver