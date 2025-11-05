Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Collection Brings Nashville's Legendary Songwriting Performance Venue, The Bluebird Cafe, Back to Santa Fe in Early 2026

Now in its fourth year, the beloved partnership returns with the fan-favorite 'stories behind the songs' format born in Nashville's legendary listening room and brought to life in an intimate Southwestern setting.

SANTA FE, New Mexico, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Collection, the award-winning soulful resort and luxuriously restored landmark, today announces it has, for the fourth consecutive year, partnered with The Bluebird Cafe for the annual tradition that brings Nashville's legendary listening room to the UNESCO Creative City of Santa Fe, N.M. The renowned venue, which has gained worldwide recognition for hosting career-defining moments of renowned artists such as Maren Morris, Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, and many others, will once again bring its signature 'In The Round' songwriter show format to the intimate setting of the resort's exclusive Bunkhouse. Stemming from the success of the sold-out partnerships in 2023, 2024 and 2025, Nashville's top hitmakers will inspire travelers and locals with six performances taking place over three weekends on January 16-17, February 20-21 and March 20-21, 2026. The series promises an unforgettable experience, showcasing why Nashville is known as Music City and Bishop's Lodge is celebrated for its deeply rooted creative culture.

While the venue is known as a haven to songwriters, The Bluebird Cafe brings its magic to a limited number of off-site locations. Located in a small strip mall outside of downtown Nashville, the 90-seat venue is unassuming in appearance. Still, some of the most significant songwriters and artists have performed in its room, taking turns playing, collaborating, and telling stories behind their songs. On any given night, the audience may hear from artists like Lee Brice, Vince Gill, or Carly Pearce, "heroes behind the hits" like Tony Arata, Chris DeStefano and Liz Rose, or perhaps a budding singer-songwriter just beginning to make their mark.

Performances at Bishop's Lodge will begin each night at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. and guests welcomed with bespoke beverages. Following the exclusive performance and a short Q&A with the songwriters, VIP guests are invited to SkyFire for an immersive dining experience curated by Executive Chef Manuel Fernandez starting at 7:30 p.m. A deeply rooted destination for art and creativity, Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Collection is known for curating one-of-a-kind experiences in a spectacular natural setting, with The Bluebird Cafe partnership as no exception.

Choose from exclusive overnight packages, available on the resort website. The Bluebird VIP Experience includes overnight accommodations, an exclusive gift, two VIP show tickets with preferred seating, and the after-show dinner for two. The Bluebird Performance Package features overnight accommodations, an exclusive gift, and two General Admission tickets with seated admission. Standalone tickets are also available, starting at $150 per person for General Admission or $375 per person for VIP, which includes preferred seating and a post-show dinner at SkyFire. Join Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Collection, for a weekend filled with unforgettable music, flavors, and Southwestern charm.

To purchase tickets or for more information, please contact [email protected].

About Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Collection

A legendary landmark re-imagined, Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Collection is a luxurious and soulful retreat steeped in heritage in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Set on 317 secluded acres bordering Santa Fe National Forest and just minutes from downtown, the 98-room resort invites guests to connect with nature with organic adobe architecture that invokes rich New Mexican heritage and conveys a genuine sense of place. Amenities include a collection of exhilarating outdoor experiences, historic horse stables, fitness center, pool, onsite stream for fly fishing casting lessons, healing arts experiences at Stream Dance Spa and several dining venues, including the resort's signature restaurant SkyFire. Expansive indoor and outdoor event space includes The Hall with 3,200 square feet of meeting space and the historic Lamy Chapel and Lawn, featuring dramatic views of the Tesuque Valley. The recently unveiled Bunkhouse is ideal for family gatherings with 12 individual bedrooms.

For more information: auberge.com/bishops-lodge/

Follow Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Collection on Facebook and Instagram @BishopsLodgeAuberge

About The Bluebird Cafe

Nashville's Bluebird Cafe is a small but mighty venue where up and coming songwriters and artists build their careers and rise to fame. Over the past 41 years, the tiny room has developed into one of the most significant music venues in the world where all songwriters are welcomed and supported, from novice to established hit-makers. Artists such as Kathy Mattea, Garth Brooks, Faith Hill and Taylor Swift have had career moments along with countless hit songwriters whose music is represented on a wide range of charts.

A typical show at The Bluebird features three or four songwriters performing 'In the round,' a format made famous at the club where the performers take turns playing their original music, sharing the stories behind their songs, accompanying each other instrumentally, and vocally. The venue's "SHHHH" policy establishes it as a listening room where audience members are encouraged to pay attention to the song itself – and since it accommodates only 90 people per show, the demand is high and the room sells out in minutes.

Over 80,000 people visit the venue annually; many of them as a result of seeing the Bluebird on television, in news pieces, The Foo Fighters' documentary, Sonic Highways, the feature film, The Thing Called Love, or on the ABC hit drama, Nashville. The Bluebird Cafe has been featured in publications such as Southwest Spirit, National Geographic Traveler, The New York Times and Rolling Stone magazine where the club was voted one of the Top 10 Best Clubs in America. Most recently, the venue's story was featured in the 2019 documentary, BLUEBIRD, available on streaming channels including iTunes and Amazon.

For more information:bluebirdcafe.com.

Media Contacts

Murphy O'Brien, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Contact

Megan Spink, Murphy O'Brien, 1 9494360480, [email protected], auberge.com

SOURCE Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection