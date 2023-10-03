Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection Honored In CondI Nast Traveler's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards

Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, a luxury, historic property in Santa Fe, has been distinguished by voters in CondI Nast Traveler's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards as the No. 1 Resort in the USA Mountain West category and No. 10 Best Resort in the World. Tweet this

In the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection's emphasis on the healing powers of New Mexico's nature, with culinary and cultural offerings to match, placed the property at the top of the Mountain West category. Modern amenities encapsulate the art of adventure and adventure of art, with all the wild exploration of one of the great western ranches in Santa Fe, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A collection of outdoor activities journey through the property's 317 acres, which includes hiking trails, horse stables, an onsite stream for fly fishing lessons, Stream Dance Spa and the iconic signature restaurant, SkyFire, helmed by Executive Chef Pablo PeQalosa. The recently unveiled Bunkhouse is ideal for family gatherings or groups of friends with 12 individual guestrooms and personal butler service, while the Kiva Suites are tucked away at the top of the property for maximum privacy and dramatic views of the Tesuque Valley.

The Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. This year, an astounding 526,518 CondI Nast Traveler readers across the US and UK enthusiastically shared their recent travel knowledge of the top hotels, cruises, countries, cities, resorts, trains, airlines, airports, spas, islands, luggage, villas and tour operators. The dedication and exceptional service of this year's winners have secured their spots among the best in the world. The full list of Readers' Choice Awards winners can be found‥online at cntraveler.com, with highlights featured in the magazine's November issue.

About Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection

A legendary landmark re-imagined, Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection is a luxurious and soulful retreat steeped in heritage in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Set on 317 secluded acres bordering Santa Fe National Forest and just minutes from downtown, the 100-room resort invites guests to connect with nature with organic adobe architecture that invokes rich New Mexican heritage and conveys a genuine sense of place. Amenities include a collection of exhilarating outdoor experiences, horse stables, fitness center, pool, onsite stream for fly fishing casting lessons, healing arts experiences at Stream Dance Spa and several dining venues, including the resort's signature restaurant SkyFire. Expansive indoor and outdoor event space includes The Hall with 3,200 square-feet of meeting space and the historic Lamy Chapel and Garden, featuring dramatic views of the Tesuque Valley. The recently unveiled Bunkhouse is ideal for family gatherings with 12 individual bedrooms and personal butler service.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 26 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

