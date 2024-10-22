Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection Will Bring Nashville's Legendary Songwriting Performance Venue, The Bluebird Cafe, Back to Santa Fe in Early 2025

Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection today announces it has for the third consecutive year partnered with The Bluebird Cafe for the annual tradition that brings Nashville's legendary listening room to the UNESCO Creative City of Santa Fe, N.M. Post this

Performances will begin each night at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. and guests welcomed with bespoke beverages. Following the exclusive performance, guests are invited to SkyFire for an immersive dining experience ($110 per person) created by Executive Chef Diego Sobrino starting at 7:30 p.m. The artful culinary presentation of Nashville-style barbeque with a New Mexican twist will nod to the Southern roots, gathering all for the weekend. A deeply rooted destination for art and creativity, Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection is known for curating one-of-a-kind experiences in a spectacular natural setting, with the The Bluebird Cafe partnership as no exception.

Tickets are available to locals via Event Create (starting at $150, up to $280 for VIP Admission tickets) and guests through an Overnight Package, which can be built upon additional nights for travelers or serve as an ideal staycation for locals. The package (starting at $1354++) includes overnight accommodations, two VIP Admission show tickets with preferred seating closest to the artists, an after-show dining experience for two and special gift for two from Bishop's Lodge and The Bluebird Cafe. Join Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection for an entertaining weekend of music, culinary arts and Santa Fe adventures.

To purchase tickets or for more information, please contact [email protected].

About Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection

A legendary landmark re-imagined, Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection is a luxurious and soulful retreat steeped in heritage in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Set on 317 secluded acres bordering Santa Fe National Forest and just minutes from downtown, the 100-room resort invites guests to connect with nature with organic adobe architecture that invokes rich New Mexican heritage and conveys a genuine sense of place. Amenities include a collection of exhilarating outdoor experiences, horse stables, fitness center, pool, onsite stream for fly fishing casting lessons, healing arts experiences at Stream Dance Spa and several dining venues, including the resort's signature restaurant SkyFire. Expansive indoor and outdoor event space includes The Hall with 3,200 square-feet of meeting space and the historic Lamy Chapel and Garden, featuring dramatic views of the Tesuque Valley. A restored Bunkhouse is ideal for family gatherings with 12 individual bedrooms and personal butler service.

About The Bluebird Cafe

Nashville's Bluebird Cafe is a small but mighty venue where up and coming songwriters and artists build their careers and rise to fame. Over the past 41 years, the tiny room has developed into one of the most significant music venues in the world where all songwriters are welcomed and supported, from novice to established hit-makers. Artists such as Kathy Mattea, Garth Brooks, Faith Hill and Taylor Swift have had career moments along with countless hit songwriters whose music is represented on a wide range of charts.

A typical show at The Bluebird features three or four songwriters performing 'In the round,' a format made famous at the club where the performers take turns playing their original music, sharing the stories behind their songs, accompanying each other instrumentally, and vocally. The venue's "SHHHH" policy establishes it as a listening room where audience members are encouraged to pay attention to the song itself – and since it accommodates only 90 people per show, the demand is high and the room sells out in minutes.

Over 80,000 people visit the venue annually; many of them as a result of seeing the Bluebird on television, in news pieces, The Foo Fighters' documentary, Sonic Highways, the feature film, The Thing Called Love, or on the ABC hit drama, Nashville. The Bluebird Cafe has been featured in publications such as Southwest Spirit, National Geographic Traveler, The New York Times and Rolling Stone magazine where the club was voted one of the Top 10 Best Clubs in America. Most recently, the venue's story was featured in the 2019 documentary, BLUEBIRD, available on streaming channels including iTunes and Amazon.

