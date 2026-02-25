Bishop's University Men's Club Hockey Team to Compete in AAU Championship Tournament in Jacksonville, Florida

Ranked number one in the AAU, Bishop's is the only Canadian team to participate in championship

LENNOXVILLE, QC, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bishop's University Men's Club Hockey team (Bishop's), an entirely student-funded club team, today announced that it will attend the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Championship Tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, March 6-10. The AAU is a top North American non-varsity collegiate hockey league.

Currently ranked number one in the AAU and its only Canadian team, Bishop's will be one of 16 club hockey teams to compete for the championship.

For Bishop's student-athletes, the championship represents the culmination of a season's hard work, the opportunity to compete against elite collegiate teams and an exceptional moment to proudly represent Bishop's University in international competition.

"We've worked hard all season and we're feeling confident about the championship," says Joe Aubert, Team Captain and Club President, Bishop's. "But we take nothing for granted. We're up against some excellent hockey teams and everybody wants to win."

"It's a real honor to be the only Canadian team in the AAU," adds Tom Godber, Volunteer General Manager, Bishop's. "We're ranked number one and have a good shot at taking the championship home. At a time when collegiate sports teams are facing closure due to budget cuts in Quebec, we hope to show what a student-led team can accomplish. By generating school and community pride in our athletics, we also hope to create a legacy for Bishop's students in the future. Our club hockey program teaches valuable lessons, including accountability, leadership and community engagement. As a Bishop's alumnus, I couldn't be prouder."

"Since our team is entirely student-funded, we rely on the generous support of the community, the alumni and corporate donors. On behalf of the entire team, I wish to thank everyone who's supported our journey. We're going to Jacksonville to represent Canada! It's a big responsibility but one we approach with humility, gratitude and team spirit – the true essence of amateur sport," concludes Joe Aubert.

