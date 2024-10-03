Bismark-Based Software Solutions Company Launches New Site

After months of dedicated effort and hard work, Prominent is excited to introduce a new online presence that reflects its commitment to delivering outstanding custom software development and IT staffing solutions while fostering strong, transparent relationships with its clients.

BISMARK, N.D., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prominent, a leading IT staffing and custom software development company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly refreshed website. After months of dedicated effort and hard work, Prominent is excited to introduce a new online presence that reflects its commitment to delivering outstanding custom software development and IT staffing solutions while fostering strong, transparent relationships with its clients.

Alan Peltz, the founder and CEO of Prominent says:

"I'm beyond excited to launch our new website. This website better reflects who we are and what we do to new and existing clients as well as current and future team members. The hard work of our team has paid off, as the new experience matches the professionalism and innovative thinking that we bring to every task while making the overall experience easier for anyone who wants to learn more about Prominent and our services."

Key features of Prominent's new website include a sleek, user-friendly experience that aligns with our mantra of empowering confidence. The new design is structured to ensure seamless navigation, making it easier than ever for users to find the information they need. The site offers detailed service descriptions, providing more in-depth information on the company's custom software development and IT staffing services. It also features a blog with updates and insights from industry thought leaders and case studies that highlight successful implementations across diverse sectors.

About Prominent: Headquartered in Bismarck, ND, and established in 2009 by Alan Peltz, Prominent has deep roots in custom software development and IT staffing. Over the years, it has expanded its expertise and client base across various industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, non-profits, and financial institutions. In 2019, the company rebranded to simply "Prominent," reflecting our bold new logo and streamlined name. Today, Prominent continues to mature and innovate in two main areas – Technical Staffing and Custom Software Development.

This new website continues its evolution, showcasing its extensive experience in various application development projects, from mobile applications and progressive web applications to large system integrations and enterprise applications.

Prominent invites you to visit its new website and explore its innovative solutions. Whether you are looking for custom software development or IT staffing services, Prominent is your trusted partner in achieving long-term business growth.

Media Contact

Customer Service, Prominent, 1 (701) 354-7001, [email protected], www.goprominent.com

SOURCE Prominent