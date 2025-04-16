Bison Transport Partners with Mastery Logistics Systems to Simplify its Tech Stack with a Modern Platform.

Bison Transport has partnered with Mastery Logistics Systems to implement MasterMind, a modern, cloud-based TMS built to unify operations, improve visibility, and support long-term growth across North America.

CHICAGO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bison Transport, a North American leader in transportation and logistics, has partnered with Mastery Logistics Systems to implement MasterMind, a modern, cloud-based platform designed to unify operations, enhance agility, and support Bison's long-term growth strategy.

As Bison continues to expand—including the development of its U.S. and Mexico divisions and ongoing acquisitions—the company sought a scalable, enterprise-grade system capable of managing complexity while allowing the business to maintain its unique operational strengths. MasterMind will provide a flexible foundation that harmonizes Bison's diverse business units into a single, connected platform, enabling greater visibility, efficiency, and configurability.

"As we continue to grow, we need a system that can evolve with us—one that provides stability to support operations, delivers intuitive user experiences for our stakeholders, and the flexibility for Bison to grow and operate on our terms. Mastery understands our business and brings, deep industry expertise and technology leadership that we need in a long-term partner." said Brad Gerrard, Chief Information Officer at Bison Transport.

Through an in-depth discovery process, Mastery has worked closely with Bison to ensure that MasterMind aligns with its operational needs and strategic vision. The platform's configurability will allow Bison to reduce reliance on custom-built applications, streamline workflows, and improve data-driven decision-making—all while preserving the agility that sets the company apart.

"Bison is an exceptional company with a strong commitment to service and growth," said Jeff Silver, CEO at Mastery Logistics Systems. "We're excited to partner with them as they enter this next stage of growth, providing a modern, scalable platform that adapts to their evolving needs."

With MasterMind, Bison will gain a future-ready platform that not only supports its current operations but also provides the foundation for continued innovation and growth. As the transportation industry evolves, Bison will be well-positioned to navigate new challenges, gain efficiency, optimize service, and drive operational excellence across its expanding network.

About Bison

Bison Transport is a leading North American freight solutions provider with over 4,000 drivers and staff. Operating across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, Bison delivers award-winning transportation services with a strong commitment to innovation, efficiency, and best-in-class service.

Learn More: https://www.bisontransport.com/

About Mastery

Mastery is partnering with enterprise carriers, shippers, and logistics companies to connect their operations and deliver ever-evolving solutions on a single system. MasterMind is a modern, highly configurable transportation and fleet management system that seamlessly integrates and streamlines logistics operations across divisions.

Learn More: https://www.mastery.net/

Media Contact

Scott Corbett, Mastery Logistics Systems, 1 3175192671, [email protected], https://www.mastery.net/

SOURCE Mastery Logistics Systems