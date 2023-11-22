Bispecific Antibodies: Structural Design, Production and Purification Strategies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

To solve the technical problems, advanced design strategies have been investigated, such as Knobs-into-holes, CrossMab technology, Duobody and common light chain. Post this

To solve the technical problems, advanced design strategies have been investigated, such as Knobs-into-holes, CrossMab technology, Duobody and common light chain. These technologies have greatly improved the development of bispecific antibodies, with many entities employing similar design approaches to develop their BsAb therapeutics.

Do BsAb designs always work well as reported? What considerations should be taken for BsAb design?

GenScript has production experience on thousands of BsAbs including about 80 BsAb formats and know well how the design affects the production.

This webinar will focus on various strategies for BsAb design, the side products and how to get high purity BsAbs with different purification columns.

