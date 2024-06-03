Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Challenges and Future Directions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the unique functionalities of bispecific antibodies (bsAbs) in targeting two antigens simultaneously, including insights into diverse bsAbs architectures and strategies for efficient production. Attendees will explore the challenges in optimizing bsAbs purification due to differences in their intrinsic structures. The featured speaker will also uncover cutting-edge approaches to overcome bispecific antibody production hurdles.
Bi-specific antibodies (bsAbs) demonstrate novel functionalities that yield remarkable promise in improving the drug therapeutic efficacy through the recognition and targeting of two different antigens or epitopes. Although the optimized purification of mAbs serves as a good starting point for the purification of bsAbs, further optimization is challenging due to the differences in their intrinsic structure.
In this webinar, the expert speaker will provide insights into the various architectures of BsAbs, focusing on strategies for production.
Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the unique challenges and innovative solutions in bispecific antibody therapeutics, their ability to target dual antigens and the diverse architectures that enhance therapeutic efficacy.
Join Rob Ford, Field Application Scientist, GenScript Biotech, for the live webinar on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Challenges and Future Directions.
