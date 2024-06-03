Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Challenges and Future Directions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Although the optimized purification of mAbs serves as a good starting point for the purification of bsAbs, further optimization is challenging due to the differences in their intrinsic structure. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speaker will provide insights into the various architectures of BsAbs, focusing on strategies for production.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the unique challenges and innovative solutions in bispecific antibody therapeutics, their ability to target dual antigens and the diverse architectures that enhance therapeutic efficacy.

Join Rob Ford, Field Application Scientist, GenScript Biotech, for the live webinar on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Challenges and Future Directions.

