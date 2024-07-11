North York LTD., Owners of BitcoinBlack, Acquire Ask The Doctor: Pioneers in Telemedicine and Cryptocurrency Integration

MIAMI, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North York LTD., the parent company of BitcoinBlack, has recently finalized the acquisition of Ask The Doctor, a leading telemedicine platform. Renowned for its pioneering acceptance of Bitcoin in 2016, Ask The Doctor now enters a transformative phase under North York LTD.'s stewardship.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in the convergence of telemedicine and cryptocurrency solutions. By combining Ask The Doctor's expertise in remote healthcare services with North York LTD.'s innovative approach to cryptocurrency, this partnership promises to revolutionize healthcare accessibility and delivery in the digital age.

Under the new ownership, Ask The Doctor's private telemedicine services are exclusively available to BitcoinBlack members. Through the BitcoinBlack app, accessible on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, members will gain privileged access to top medical professionals worldwide, all from the convenience of their mobile devices. Furthermore, members will enjoy the added benefit of being able to order and pay for prescriptions using cryptocurrency, enhancing the seamless healthcare experience.

This latest addition further enhances the suite of benefits available to BitcoinBlack members. Starting with exclusive access to private jet services, a luxury marketplace, a rewards program, invitations to world-class events, and the world's only metal black crypto high-limit credit card, BitcoinBlack now extends its offerings to include premium healthcare services through Ask The Doctor.

North York LTD.'s commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries in the healthcare industry is evident through this strategic move. By integrating Ask The Doctor's services into the BitcoinBlack ecosystem, North York LTD. aims to provide members with unparalleled access to quality healthcare services and the convenience of cryptocurrency transactions.

As North York LTD. continues to explore opportunities for growth and expansion, this acquisition reinforces its dedication to reshaping the future of healthcare delivery and accessibility. With this partnership, North York LTD. and BitcoinBlack solidify their position as pioneers in telemedicine and cryptocurrency integration, setting the stage for a future where healthcare services are tailored to meet the evolving needs of the digital era.

Additionally, the global telehealth and telemedicine market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a surge to $342.43 billion by 2028. This expansion underscores the growing importance and relevance of telemedicine in today's healthcare landscape, further emphasizing the significance of the Ask The Doctor acquisition by North York LTD..

Notably, Ask The Doctor boasts an impressive roster of investors, including over 30 top physicians from around the world. Additionally, prominent figures such as Wattpad Founder Allen Lau, Canadian Dragon's Den star Michele Romanow, NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo, celebrity dentist Dr. Amira Ogunleye, 11-year NFL veteran Israel Idonije, VP and Head of Engineering at Shopify Farhan Thawar, former Head of Payments at FTX Adam Cole Jacobs, Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers of the NHL, Sanjay Singhal, founder of Audiobooks.com, and Jay Rosenzweig, an internationally renowned social impact entrepreneur, are also shareholders. Their involvement adds significant credibility and demonstrates the strong support and belief in the value of Ask The Doctor's services, highlighting the benefits and enhanced trust for BitcoinBlack members.

‍Media Contact

Karisma Shackelford, BitcoinBlack, 1 3107094147, [email protected], bblack.io

SOURCE BitcoinBlack