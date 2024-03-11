Bites & Bevs to Bring Culinary Adventure to Downtown Frederick March 10-16

Presented by Downtown Frederick Partnership and sponsored by Visit Frederick and The Frederick News-Post

FREDERICK, Md., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bites & Bevs is an expanded two-week long experience, showcasing Downtown Frederick's robust culinary and craft beverage scene. In addition to the classic Frederick Restaurant Week, a brand-new Collab Week allows participants to enjoy more unique offerings and events. Downtown Frederick Partnership is presenting the events, happening March 10 to 16 at participating locations.

Restaurants, beverage establishments, and other Downtown Frederick businesses are joining forces during Bites & Bevs Collab Week to present limited-time offerings and unique events. Collab week events include:

Ginger L.O.V.E. Fizz at Olde Mother Brewing | March 10-16: A cocktail collab between Olde Mother Brewing and Lebherz Oil & Vinegar Emporium (L.O.V.E.)

The Pasta Palette Menu Takeover at Brewer's Alley | March 10-15: Brewer's Alley is teaming up with The Pasta Palette to offer a special menu all week long filled with unique pastas and sauces.

Interactive Cocktail Class at The Tasting Room | March 10, 1-2pm: The Tasting Room is collaborating with McClintock Distilling to up your mixology game and have some fun at The Tasting Room bar in a whole new way.

McCutcheon's Cocktail Flights at Tenth Ward Distilling | March 10-16: A cocktail collab between Tenth Ward Distilling and McCutcheon's Apple Products featuring a cocktail flight.

Bites & Brews at Frederick Social | March 10-16 | March 13, 6:30-7:30pm: Unique collaboration between Frederick Social & Zoe's Chocolate Co. pairing craft beer, wine & cocktails with artisan chocolates offered all week with a special meet the Chocolatier night on March 13.

Adult Make Your Own Pizza Night & Beer Pairing | March 11, 5:30-7pm: Join Pretzel & Pizza Creations for a fun night of creating your own delicious pizza with a beer pairing from Steinhardt Brewing! Plus enjoy Steinhardt beer cheese and brats all week long.

Build Your Own McCutcheon's Burger at Fifty Fifty | March 12, 5-8pm: Dive into the creativity of Fifty Fifty's Build Your Own McCutcheon's Burger, where you can customize your burger with any of McCutcheon's Apple Products' delicious offerings.

Maxwell's Shakes at The Wine Kitchen | March 12-16: The Wine Kitchen will feature special milkshake flavors from Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes on their menu.

Extended Restaurant Week Menu at Thacher & Rye | March 13-16: Enjoy the Restaurant Week menu at Thacher & Rye through Week 2 of Bites & Bevs.

Boxcar Burgers Kitchen Takeover at Fifty Fifty | March 13, 4-10pm: Featuring three of Boxcar's legendary burgers alongside Fifty Fifty's menu favorites.

Chocolate & Whiskey Pairing at Firestone's Sidecar | March 13, 6 & 8pm: Join Firestone's for a one-hour pairing of five different Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskeys with chocolates from The Perfect Truffle.

Learn How to Make Coffee Cocktails at McClintock Distilling | March 13, 6-8pm: Create three cocktails with amazing flavor pairings utilizing high-quality Gravel and Grind coffee and McClintock Distilling organic spirits.

Juicing Class with BK Juices | March 14, 5:30-6:30pm: Join BK Juices for a fun and informative demonstration class where you'll learn about juicing, supplements and their uses, creative smoothies and acai bowls.

Root Beer Tasting at North Market Pop Shop | March 15, 4-6pm & March 16 2-4pm: A sweet tasting experience for all ages where you'll taste six different Root Beers and learn about what makes root beer a favorite pop.

Plant-Based Meats Meet Meat-Based Plants at Fifty Fifty | March 15, 4-7pm: Indulge in Fifty Fifty's plant-based Impossible burger special while immersing yourself in the fascinating world of carnivorous plants with Take Root's selection of unique specimens available for purchase.

Bites & Bevs is presented by Downtown Frederick Partnership and sponsored by Visit Frederick and The Frederick News-Post.

For more information about Bites & Bevs, including a full schedule of events, visit bitesandbevsfrederick.com.

Downtown Frederick Partnership works to enhance, promote and preserve the vitality and livability of Downtown Frederick, a national Main Street community.

Media Contact

Brittany Himber, Downtown Frederick Partnership, 301-698-8118, [email protected], https://downtownfrederick.org/bitesandbevs/

SOURCE Downtown Frederick Partnership