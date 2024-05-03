BitGo Marking its Commitment to Europe Expansion, Hires Brett Reeves for EMEA Sales

Brett Reeves brings over two decades of experience in traditional finance to BitGo, including executive roles at Citibank, Nomura, and Standard Chartered Bank.
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BitGo, the leading custody and wallet solutions provider for digital assets, hires Brett Reeves for BitGo's expansion in Europe. Brett brings 20+ years of experience in traditional finance to BitGo, including work for various global investment banks within their Prime Brokerage and OTC Clearing sales teams. These included roles in London for Citibank and Nomura and more recently Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore where he spent eight years building their nascent FX and Interest Rates Prime Brokerage platform throughout the Middle East and Asia.
Most recently, Brett served as Head of Business Development at Bequant, a regulated digital asset Prime Broker. Brett was responsible for driving global revenue growth and strategic relationship management with leading providers in the digital asset ecosystem.
BitGo Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Azad shared, "We're pleased to welcome Brett Reeves to our team to lead expansion throughout Europe. Brett brings a wealth of experience working in traditional finance to BitGo, all of which support our commitment to growth globally."
Brett expressed, "I'm delighted to be joining BitGo, a pioneer in digital assets. Building regulated custody across multiple jurisdictions is an incredibly difficult and necessary feat. BitGo has set the strongest foundation and now we are extending regulated custody with a complete institutional-grade solution that includes financing, staking, OTC trading, collateral management and secure real-time settlement, not to mention tokenisation solutions, ventures and so much more!"
The appointment follows several recent product launches and milestones that have contributed to BitGo's momentum, including:
- BitGo Europe received BaFin license to offer best-in-class crypto custodian services to clients in Germany and the European Union.
- BitGo launched Go Network to enable institutions to trade and settle digital assets 24/7 from secure, qualified custody.
- BitGo secured a $100M Series C at a $1.75B valuation.
- BitGo recently added support for 14 more assets including ARB, BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), $BONK, and dogwifhat (WIF).
About BitGo
BitGo provides the most secure and scalable wallet solutions for the digital asset economy, offering regulated custody, staking and trading, and core infrastructure to investors and builders alike.
Founded in 2013, BitGo pioneered the multi-signature wallet and is the first digital asset company to focus exclusively on serving institutional clients. In 2018, it launched BitGo Trust Company, the first qualified custodian purpose-built for storing digital assets and established BitGo New York Trust in 2021. In 2022, BitGo launched institutional-grade staking, DeFi, NFT and Web3 services. BitGo secures approximately 20% of all on-chain Bitcoin transactions by value and supports more than 800 digital assets within its platform. In addition, BitGo plays a key role in the market via BitGo Trust, with regulated custodial entities in the United States and Europe. BitGo provides the security and operational backbone for more than 1500 institutional clients in 50 countries, including many regulated entities and the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms. BitGo is backed by Goldman Sachs, Craft Ventures, DRW, Galaxy Digital Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, and Valor Equity Partners. For more information, please visit http://www.bitgo.com
