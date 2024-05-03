BitGo Marking its Commitment to Europe Expansion, Hires Brett Reeves for EMEA Sales

"Building regulated custody across multiple jurisdictions is an incredibly difficult and necessary feat. BitGo has set the strongest foundation and now we are extending regulated custody with a complete institutional-grade solution that includes financing, staking, and real-time settlement." Post this

BitGo Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Azad shared, "We're pleased to welcome Brett Reeves to our team to lead expansion throughout Europe. Brett brings a wealth of experience working in traditional finance to BitGo, all of which support our commitment to growth globally."

Brett expressed, "I'm delighted to be joining BitGo, a pioneer in digital assets. Building regulated custody across multiple jurisdictions is an incredibly difficult and necessary feat. BitGo has set the strongest foundation and now we are extending regulated custody with a complete institutional-grade solution that includes financing, staking, OTC trading, collateral management and secure real-time settlement, not to mention tokenisation solutions, ventures and so much more!"

The appointment follows several recent product launches and milestones that have contributed to BitGo's momentum, including:

BitGo Europe received BaFin license to offer best-in-class crypto custodian services to clients in Germany and the European Union.

BitGo launched Go Network to enable institutions to trade and settle digital assets 24/7 from secure, qualified custody.

BitGo secured a $100M Series C at a $1.75B valuation.

BitGo secured a $100M Series C at a $1.75B valuation.

BitGo recently added support for 14 more assets including ARB, BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), $BONK, and dogwifhat (WIF).

About BitGo

BitGo provides the most secure and scalable wallet solutions for the digital asset economy, offering regulated custody, staking and trading, and core infrastructure to investors and builders alike.

Founded in 2013, BitGo pioneered the multi-signature wallet and is the first digital asset company to focus exclusively on serving institutional clients. In 2018, it launched BitGo Trust Company, the first qualified custodian purpose-built for storing digital assets and established BitGo New York Trust in 2021. In 2022, BitGo launched institutional-grade staking, DeFi, NFT and Web3 services. BitGo secures approximately 20% of all on-chain Bitcoin transactions by value and supports more than 800 digital assets within its platform. In addition, BitGo plays a key role in the market via BitGo Trust, with regulated custodial entities in the United States and Europe. BitGo provides the security and operational backbone for more than 1500 institutional clients in 50 countries, including many regulated entities and the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms. BitGo is backed by Goldman Sachs, Craft Ventures, DRW, Galaxy Digital Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, and Valor Equity Partners. For more information, please visit http://www.bitgo.com

Media Contact

Sarah Cohen, BitGo, (310) 260-7901, [email protected], https://www.bitgo.com/

