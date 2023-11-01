BitGo receives crypto custody license from German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin)

Germany is playing an increasingly important role in digital asset custody and regulation. Together with BaFin, we are pleased to bring the best-in-class crypto custodial services to our clients in Germany and Europe. Post this

To guarantee the safety of the stored assets, at BitGo Europe GmbH, the majority of the customer keys are stored locally in cold storage in Germany. They are protected by multiple security measures, including proprietary technologies that are considered de facto industry standards. Therefore BitGo assumes liability for the assets stored in cold custody and has insured them accordingly. Well-known neobrokers rely on BitGo and entrust their customers' digital assets to the company.

Dejan Maljevic, Managing Director BitGo Europe comments: "BaFin is recognized as one of the world's key trendsetters in crypto regulation. It enables the progress that digital currencies entail while creating a secure regulatory framework. We have worked hard to obtain this license. Now we are pleased to have reached this milestone."

Mike Belshe, CEO of BitGo, Inc. said, "Germany is playing an increasingly important role in digital asset custody and regulation. Together with BaFin, we are pleased to bring the best-in-class crypto custodial services to our clients in Germany and Europe."

About BitGo Group

BitGo Group is the leading provider of financial services for digital assets, offering liquidity, custody and security solutions to institutional investors. In addition, BitGo Group provides access to decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, wallets for non-fungible tokens (NFT) and other innovative services. Founded in 2013, BitGo Group is one of the most experienced players in the market worldwide. BitGo Group pioneered the multi-signature wallet. BitGo Group processes over 20 percent of all global bitcoin transactions and supports over 700 coins and tokens. BitGo Group is backed by well-known investors. The BitGo Group's customer base includes the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges and institutional investors from more than 50 countries. Since 2023, BitGo Europe GmbH, a BitGo Group company, has held a crypto custody license from BaFin.

Company Contact:

Dejan Maljevic, Managing Director BitGo Europe GmbH.

Neue Rothofstr. 13-19, D-60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

[email protected]

Media Contact

Sarah Cohen, Melrose PR, (310) 260-7901, press@bitgo.com

