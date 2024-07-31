BitGo Signs the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Pledge to Enhance Cybersecurity Resilience

As the leaders in this space on secure custody solutions, we already incorporate CISA's best practices and more. By signing the pledge, we aim to be an example for the digital asset industry and to promote the highest security standards across this vertical. Post this

Richard Reinders, CISO at BitGo, shared, "We applaud CISA for establishing standards for best security practices. As the leaders in this space on secure custody solutions, we already incorporate CISA's best practices and more. By signing the pledge, we aim to be an example for the digital asset industry and to promote the highest security standards across this vertical."

BitGo has partnered with Bugcrowd to continue BitGo's bug bounty program.

"At Bugcrowd, we are firm believers that it takes a crowd of defenders to make our world safer, and we are are thrilled to partner with BitGo, a global leader of the most secure and scalable wallet solutions for the digital asset economy, as they become the first crypto company to sign the pledge," said Dave Gerry, CEO of Bugcrowd. "We are honored to partner with BitGo for their bug bounty program, leveraging our extensive network of hackers to ensure their platforms remain secure and resilient."

Since 2013, BitGo products have been anchored in the utmost reliable security and technology. We are committed to this mission and continue to lead by our best practices.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, offering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing and settlement out of regulated cold storage. Founded in 2013, BitGo is the first digital asset company to focus exclusively on serving institutional clients.

BitGo is dedicated to advancing a digital financial services economy that is borderless and accessible 24/7. With multiple Trust companies around the world, BitGo is the preferred security and operational backbone for more than 1,500 institutional clients in 50 countries, including many of the world's top brands, cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms. BitGo also secures approximately 20% of all on-chain Bitcoin transactions by value and is the largest independent digital asset custodian. For more information, please visit http://www.bitgo.com.

