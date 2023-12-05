Bitrefill Partners with Suku to Launch Cashback NFTs that can be Minted Simply by Posting a Tweet

By providing people with the ability to mint NFTs simply by posting a tweet, we are demonstrating a path for merchants worldwide for furthering engagement with their consumer base that does not depend on the user having any knowledge of Web3. Post this

Yonathan Lapchik, CEO of Suku, shared, "We're very excited to support Bitrefill in their unique customer offering by enabling complexity-free mints of discount codes for their customers. By providing people with the ability to mint NFTs simply by posting a tweet, we are demonstrating a path for merchants worldwide for furthering engagement with their consumer base that does not depend on the user having any knowledge of Web3."

Sergej Kotliar, CEO of Bitrefill, said, "By partnering with Suku wallet and their Web3 onramp technology for this campaign, we have made sure that each NFT we give away is minted by a real potential customer. We know that each NFT and code will end up in their hands and as a result are able to distribute codes providing people with up to 50% cash back on our entire platform to purchase flights, hotels, games, food and more with their crypto. The singular secret code minted as an NFT and provided directly to the customer via X can only be used once, so even if the recipient did post the code publicly, it would only work one time."

To mint your unique "Secret Code" cashback NFT, redeemable on Bitrefill, simply follow @bitrefill and Tweet the following message: "Claiming my #SecretCode cashback NFT to use on @bitrefill @sukuthis.

After tweeting, your exclusive code can be found in the Suku Wallet: extension.suku.world

This promotion not only provides immediate value to consumers but also gives them a firsthand experience of the future of e-commerce—secure, streamlined, and powered by blockchain.

About Suku

On a mission to onboard mainstream into Web3, Suku's ecosystem provides and powers user-friendly tools that enable everyone to take advantage of the potential of Web3 without intricate onboarding processes or the need for technical knowledge.

About Bitrefill

Founded in 2014, Bitrefill is a leading global cryptocurrency marketplace that offers a wide range of products and services to empower individuals to live on crypto.

