Bitro Group Introduces VECTO TruTrimless™ Low-Profile Letters

"We recognize that many industries, want the sophisticated look of flush face letters but the price-points were simply out of reach," said Eddie Lee, CEO of Bitro Group. "Vecto is the ideal solution for brands looking to present a premium appearance to patrons and customers." Tweet this

All Vecto letters are powered by Bitro LED products and sold through sign fabricators throughout North America. For more information on Vecto TruTrimless™, visit the Vecto website or email our team of experts at [email protected].

ABOUT BITRO GROUP

Bitro Group believes every company deserves beautiful, well-lit brand signs that visually elevate their brand. As recognized lighting experts since 2007, clients rely on Bitro products and engineering expertise to help them produce dazzling signs that delight their clients. We also do so much more than just brand signs. We offer innovative lighting solutions for the most complex lighting projects. Follow us at www.bitrogroup.com.

Media Contact

Media Team, Bitro Group, 1 (201) 641-1004 92, [email protected], www.bitrogroup.com

SOURCE Bitro Group