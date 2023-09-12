Bitro Group Introduces VECTO TruTrimless™ Low-Profile Letters

Sleek illuminated letters at budget-friendly prices, fast turnaround, and Bitro Group's exceptional service
HACKENSACK, N.J. , Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bitro Group, the Brand Illumination Company, introduces Vecto TruTrimless, its latest innovation in illuminated flush-face channel letters and design.
Vecto offers sleek, clean lines and edge-to-edge illumination. Signs are bright, free of hot spots, and with engineered with precision craftsmanship that provides a flawless and professional appearance on any surface. Most remarkably, Vecto letters are available at a budget-friendly price point and fast turnaround times, usually within weeks.
"We recognize that many industries want the sophisticated look of flush-face letters, but the price-points were out of reach," said Eddie Lee, CEO of Bitro Group. "Vecto is the ideal solution for brands looking to present a premium appearance to patrons and customers."
Vecto letters are available in three styles. Designers, brand owners, and sign shops can choose letters up to 42-inches high with as little as one-half-inch stroke width.
All Vecto letters are powered by Bitro LED products and sold through sign fabricators throughout North America. For more information on Vecto TruTrimless™, visit the Vecto website or email our team of experts at [email protected].
ABOUT BITRO GROUP
Bitro Group believes every company deserves beautiful, well-lit brand signs that visually elevate their brand. As recognized lighting experts since 2007, clients rely on Bitro products and engineering expertise to help them produce dazzling signs that delight their clients. We also do so much more than just brand signs. We offer innovative lighting solutions for the most complex lighting projects. Follow us at www.bitrogroup.com.
Media Contact
Media Team, Bitro Group, 1 (201) 641-1004 92, [email protected], www.bitrogroup.com
SOURCE Bitro Group
Share this article