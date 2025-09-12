bitsIO Inc. Recognized in 2025 Splunk Global Partner Awards

About bitsIO Inc.: bitsIO Inc. is a 3x Splunk Partner of the Year, known for its expert implementation services. We blend a customer-focused approach with AI-powered solutions to optimize every project, maximizing your Splunk investment. Post this

"Winning this award recognizes bitsIO's commitment to social impact." said Suman Gajavelly, CTO & Co-Founder at bitsIO. "We're now able to accelerate this mission with our new AI solutions, which will help us scale our services and empower more non-profits than ever before."

"Congratulations to bitsIO for being named the 2025 Global Social Impact Partner of the Year," said Scott Powers, GVP, Customer & Channel Strategy and Chief of Staff, at Splunk, a Cisco company. "The Splunk Global Partner Awards celebrate partners like bitsIO who leverage Splunk's AI-first technology to drive innovation, solve critical challenges, deliver meaningful business impact, and help joint customers unlock AI outcomes.

Together, we are focused on delivering continuous value to our joint customers and helping them build resilience to meet today's challenges." The Splunk Global Partner Awards recognize dedicated global and regional partners who bring bold thinking, technical expertise, and unstoppable energy to help joint customers achieve positive business outcomes and accelerate their mission to better the world. All award recipients were selected by a group of the Splunk executives, theater leaders, and the global partner organization.

Media Contact

Suman Gajavelly, bitsIO, 1 866-624-8746, [email protected], https://www.bitsioinc.com/

SOURCE bitsIO