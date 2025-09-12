bitsIO Inc. Recognized in 2025 Splunk Global Partner Awards

bitsIO Named 2025 Global Social Impact Partner of the Year Winner for Outstanding Partnership in the AI-Driven Era
SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- bitsIO, announced today it has received the 2025 Global Social Impact Partner of the Year for exceptional performance and commitment to their Splunk partnership, with a focus on advancing AI solutions. 2025 Global Social Impact Partner of the Year recognizes a global Splunk partner that propelled their company's corporate responsibility to create a positive impact socially, ethically, or environmentally. By customizing Splunk solutions to address core issues such as sustainability, well-being, diversity and inclusion, and more, this award celebrates a Partner who is creating a better world through innovation and resilience. For more information on Splunk's partnerships, visit the Splunk website.
"We are deeply honored to be named the 2025 Global Social Impact Partner of the Year by Splunk," said Kalpana Krishnamurthi, Co-Founder & CEO at bitsIO. "This award is a powerful validation of our team's passion for using Splunk's platform to create meaningful change. We are committed to continuing this mission to help non-profits and our communities."
"Winning this award recognizes bitsIO's commitment to social impact." said Suman Gajavelly, CTO & Co-Founder at bitsIO. "We're now able to accelerate this mission with our new AI solutions, which will help us scale our services and empower more non-profits than ever before."
"Congratulations to bitsIO for being named the 2025 Global Social Impact Partner of the Year," said Scott Powers, GVP, Customer & Channel Strategy and Chief of Staff, at Splunk, a Cisco company. "The Splunk Global Partner Awards celebrate partners like bitsIO who leverage Splunk's AI-first technology to drive innovation, solve critical challenges, deliver meaningful business impact, and help joint customers unlock AI outcomes.
Together, we are focused on delivering continuous value to our joint customers and helping them build resilience to meet today's challenges." The Splunk Global Partner Awards recognize dedicated global and regional partners who bring bold thinking, technical expertise, and unstoppable energy to help joint customers achieve positive business outcomes and accelerate their mission to better the world. All award recipients were selected by a group of the Splunk executives, theater leaders, and the global partner organization.
