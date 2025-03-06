Bitspower Collaborates with KRAMBU and XFX to Deliver Advanced Liquid Cooling for Next-Gen AI Servers

Revolutionizing AI Performance with Advanced Liquid-Cooling Technology

HILLARD, Ohio, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bitspower, KRAMBU, and XFX have joined forces to bring advanced liquid-cooling solutions to AMD's cutting-edge RDNA 4.0 architecture. As AI workloads demand ever-increasing processing power, efficient thermal management is crucial to unlocking peak performance and long-term reliability. By integrating Bitspower's industry-leading cooling technology with KRAMBU's expertise in high-performance computing and XFX's GPU innovation, this partnership delivers a powerful, scalable solution for data centers and enterprise applications.

Designed for maximum efficiency, these liquid-cooled servers support up to 20 GPUs per system, significantly increasing computing density and accelerating AI, machine learning, and data analytics workloads. At the heart of these systems is AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT, built on the 5nm RDNA 4 Navi 48 architecture, which boasts 25% greater transistor density than NVIDIA's Blackwell GPUs—packing 53.9 billion transistors into a die smaller than GB203. By maintaining lower temperatures under heavy workloads, Bitspower's cooling solutions allow these high-density servers to operate at peak performance while reducing thermal throttling and energy consumption.

"AI workloads require top-tier performance and cooling. KRAMBU's GPU servers, powered by our liquid cooling, ensure reliability, performance, and longevity—maximizing AI processing while reducing data center energy consumption." said Kat Silberstein, CEO of Bitspower.

This collaboration redefines high-performance computing, ensuring optimal efficiency, stability, and sustainability. With Bitspower's liquid-cooling expertise, KRAMBU's advanced server infrastructure, and XFX's cutting-edge GPU technology, data centers can now maximize AI processing power without compromise.

About Bitspower

Bitspower is a globally recognized leader in advanced liquid cooling solutions for high-performance computing chips. Specializing in precision-engineered liquid-cooling components, Bitspower delivers innovative and reliable thermal management solutions for gaming, AI, data centers, and enterprise applications. With a commitment to quality and performance, Bitspower continues to set the standard for cutting-edge cooling technology.

About Krambu

Krambu, based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is a veteran in high-performance computing and digital infrastructure. Specializing in data center products and services, enterprise hardware, and systems optimization, Krambu delivers scalable solutions for evolving AI demands. For inquiries, contact [email protected].

About XFX

XFX is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance graphics cards and computing solutions. Renowned for its innovation in GPU technology, XFX specializes in delivering cutting-edge hardware optimized for gaming, AI, and data center applications. With a focus on performance, efficiency, and reliability, XFX continues to push the boundaries of computing power.

Media Contact

Kat Silberstein, Bitspower, 1 6504384328, [email protected], www.bitspower.com

SOURCE Bitspower