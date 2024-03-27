Bittensor - Subnet 20 Launches Innovative AI Support Technician Pilot Program with Leading IT Service Companies

"We are thrilled to partner with these forward-thinking MSPs," stated Frank Rizzo, Business Lead of Bittensor Subnet 20. "Our AI agent is not just a tool; it's a game-changer for the industry, offering scalability and efficiency that will set a new standard for technical support services." Post this

"Technology Solutions' commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with the capabilities of Bittensor's AI technician," said Carlos Gonzales, Managing Partner of Technology Solutions. "We are excited to be at the forefront of this technological advancement that promises to redefine the MSP landscape."

The AI support technician is designed to handle a wide range of support tasks, from troubleshooting common issues to guiding technicians through complex technical processes. By leveraging the decentralized nature of the Bittensor network, the AI agent ensures scalable processing, drawing from the expertise of distributed miners to provide the best response possible.

The pilot program will run for three months, followed by a public Beta testing period, with each MSP closely monitoring the performance and customer satisfaction levels associated with the AI support technician. The goal is to validate the effectiveness of the AI agent in a real-world environment and to fine-tune its capabilities for a broader market rollout.

For more information about Bittensor Subnet 20 and the AI support technician pilot program, please visit MSPtech.ai

About Bittensor Subnet 20: Bittensor Subnet 20 leverages LLMs (large language models) to provide end users with natural language control over software. It is the go-between from natural language to task orchestration in your applications. Bittensor Subnet 20 empowers users to seamlessly integrate intelligent agents, providing personalized assistance and integrated task automation.

