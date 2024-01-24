Bitterness and Bliss: A Study by PsychTests on Why We Hate Happy People

You need to make changes on the inside in order to see changes on the outside. Happiness always starts from within. Post this

GROUP 1: THOSE WHO DON'T MIND HAPPY PEOPLE (JOY SHARERS)

GROUP 2: THOSE WHO HATE HAPPY PEOPLE BECAUSE THEY ENVY THEM (BEGRUDGERS)

GROUP 3: THOSE WHO DESPISE HAPPY PEOPLE SO MUCH THAT THEY WANT TO RUIN THEIR JOY (RETALIATORS)

Results of the study:

WHEN EACH GROUP WAS ASKED THE CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THEY WOULD FORGIVE AN EMPLOYEE FOR THEFT, HERE IS HOW THEY RESPONDED:

Employee theft (e.g., office supplies, food) should be forgiven if the person…

Does not have a good salary (51% of Retaliators, 46% of Begrudgers, and 25% of Joy Sharers agreed with this statement).

Has not had a raise in over five years (36% of Retaliators, 41% of Begrudgers, and 17% of Joy Sharers agreed with this statement).

Puts in a lot of overtime hours (50% of Retaliators, 56% of Begrudgers, and 37% of Joy Sharers agreed with this statement).

Has been with the company for over 10 years (50% of Retaliators, 44% of Begrudgers, and 27% of Joy Sharers agreed with this statement).

Is having financial problems (53% of Retaliators, 50% of Begrudgers, and 40% of Joy Sharers agreed with this statement).

Is having personal or family problems (48% of Retaliators, 40% of Begrudgers, and 24% of Joy Sharers agreed with this statement).

Is under stress (46% of Retaliators, 34% of Begrudgers, and 21% of Joy Sharers agreed with this statement).

PSYCHTESTS' STUDY ALSO INDICATED THAT THE RETALIATORS WERE NOT ONLY MORE CYNICAL THAN THE BEGRUDGERS AND JOY SHARERS; THEY WERE ALSO LESS HONEST AND ALTRUISTIC.

37% of Retaliators believe that lying is necessary in personal and professional relationships, compared to 32% of Begrudgers and 23% of Joy Sharers.

44% said that they have no problem stepping on other people's toes in order to achieve what they want, compared to 29% of Begrudgers and 13% of Joy Sharers.

34% said that they have no problem spreading gossip about other people, compared to 23% of Begrudgers and 10% of Joy Sharers.

33% enjoy hearing about other people's misfortunes, compared to 19% of Begrudgers and 5% of Joy Sharers.

35% enjoy it when bad things happen to the people they hate, compared to 33% of Begrudgers and 13% of Joy Sharers.

34% said that they would prefer not to waste time creating a relationship with someone who is not well-connected, compared to 20% of Begrudgers and 6% of Joy Sharers.

40% are more likely to help someone if they stand to gain from it, compared to > 35% of Begrudgers and 20% of Joy Sharers.

45% of Retaliators and 49% of Begrudgers have helped someone in order to get on their good side, compared to 29% of Joy Sharers.

30% of Retaliators exaggerate their skills or accomplishments in order to impress others, compared to 23% of Begrudgers and 6% of Joy Sharers.

37% believe it's better to get revenge than to get mad, compared to 28% of Begrudgers and 21% of Joy Sharers.

31% make mental notes of people's weaknesses for future use, compared to 27% of Begrudgers and 8% of Joy Sharers.

39% hold grudges, compared to 37% of Begrudgers and 13% of Joy Sharers.

"Being a little jealous of someone's happiness is understandable, especially if you're not content with your own circumstances. However, if you hate a happy person to the point where you want to do everything in your power to wipe the smile off their face, then it's time to do some serious introspection," explains Dr. Ilona Jerabek, president of PsychTests. "The reality is that it's not their happiness you hate; it's the dissonance between your current emotional state and where you wish you were. If you're miserable, struggling with major problems, or have mental health issues, seeing someone living a happy, seemingly easy life can be soul-crushing. The gap between what you're feeling and what you want to be feeling seems insurmountable. So, some people turn that pain inward and become depressed, while others turn it outward in the form of anger, jealousy, envy, cynicism, and hatred, but it's still sadness at the core of it."

"If you hate the fact that other people are happy and you're not, stop looking at what's going on outside of you and, most importantly, stop comparing yourself. Turn your perception inward. What do you need to work on in yourself in order to expand your well-being? It might be a matter of improving your self-esteem, your ability to handle conflict, your relationship skills, your fear of intimacy, or your attachment issues. It might require working on your job skills so that you can find better employment and increase your earning potential. It might also be time to work on your mental health and even cut people out of your life who are dragging you down. Perhaps some volunteering could help you get out of your funk and generate some happy hormones. Whatever the case, you need to make changes on the inside in order to see changes on the outside. Happiness always starts from within," concludes Dr. Jerabek.

