BIVF Foundation Awards Over $120,000 in Fertility and Family Building Care Grants

"The resilience and dedication demonstrated by these individuals on their family building journeys are truly remarkable. We are honored to support them in realizing their dreams through our inaugural grant cycle," said David Stern, Chairman of the BIVF Foundation. Post this

Understanding the diverse circumstances that lead individuals and couples to seek assisted reproductive technology, the BIVF Foundation was founded to address the gap between this vital need and inadequate insurance coverage. Through the generosity of like-minded private donors, and guided by a dedicated board of medical experts, the foundation aims to make fertility treatments and family building resources accessible to those often excluded from such discussions due to financial constraints.

The BIVF Foundation's Family Building Grants therefore represent a groundbreaking initiative aimed at providing vital financial support to a wide spectrum of individuals and couples in need of fertility treatment and family building services. Each grant is thoughtfully tailored to alleviate the financial burdens associated with fertility treatments, offering hope and practical assistance to those embarking on the journey to parenthood.

David Stern, Chairman of the BIVF Foundation and member of its Medical Advisory Committee, remarked, "We were deeply moved by the overwhelming response to our grant program, receiving over 500 inspiring applications. The resilience and dedication demonstrated by these individuals on their family building journeys are truly remarkable. Even in the New England states with strong insurance coverage, we were surprised by the number of patients experiencing financial challenges with treatment. We are honored to support them in realizing their dreams through our inaugural grant cycle."

Beyond its grant programs, the BIVF Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a supportive community and raising awareness about fertility issues. The Foundation's Medical Advisory Committee is composed of many of the region's top fertility doctors, legal experts, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) specialists. Rooted in New England, the Foundation extends a compassionate hand to those facing emotional and financial challenges in their fertility journey, believing that every individual and couple should have the opportunity to experience the joys of parenthood.

Support the BIVF Foundation's ongoing mission, and the next cohort of applicants, by making a tax-deductible contribution. Your support will make a tangible difference in the lives of those seeking to become parents through assisted reproductive technologies or adoption.

To donate, please visit https://givebutter.com/BIVF.

For more information about the BIVF Foundation's mission, programs, and grant eligibility criteria, please visit www.bivffoundation.org.

Applications for the next round of grants will open in the fall of 2024.

Stay Connected with the BIVF Foundation:

Follow the BIVF Foundation on Instagram

Follow the BIVF Foundation on LinkedIn

Follow the BIVF Foundation on Facebook

ABOUT THE BIVF FOUNDATION

The BIVF Foundation is a 501ⓒ (3) non-profit organization steered by a qualified board of directors and funded by private donations. Founded in 2022, the BIVF Foundation makes fertility treatments and family building resources available to people who have inadequate insurance coverage in New England. To date, the BIVF Foundation has awarded over $120,000 in fertility assistance grants to help people access the fertility resources necessary to build their family irrespective of race, creed, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.

Media Contact

Theo LoPreste, BIVF Foundation, 1 781-850-5367, [email protected], https://www.bivffoundation.org/

Zoe Marzi, BIVF Foundation, 1 7814346500, [email protected], https://www.bivffoundation.org/

SOURCE BIVF Foundation