BIVF Foundation Empowers Parenthood Aspirations with 2023 Family Building and Fertility Grants

Individuals and couples are encouraged to visit www.bivffoundation.org to learn more about the organization's mission and the criteria for grant eligibility.

Applications for the initial round of grants are due by December 31, 2023

Driven by a highly qualified board of medical directors and fueled by generous contributions from individuals who share their vision, the BIVF Foundation has established three distinct grant programs to provide essential support to a wide spectrum of individuals and couples:

IVF Cycle Grants: These grants offer a lifeline to individuals without fertility insurance coverage, covering the entire cost of an IVF cycle at any SART-accredited center in MA, ME, NH, and RI.

Oncofertility Grants: Designed for individuals recently diagnosed with cancer, these grants cover the expenses related to an egg freezing cycle, enabling them to preserve their fertility before beginning cancer treatment.

Financial Assistance Grants: Providing cash support of up to $10,000, these grants can be used to cover out-of-pocket expenses associated with donor eggs or sperm, adoption, medications, and more, making family building more attainable for those in need.

David Stern, Chairman of the BIVF Foundation, stated, "For many individuals in New England, building a family through assisted reproductive technology, such as IVF, egg donation, and adoption, presents a significant financial challenge. The BIVF Foundation's mission is to alleviate the financial burden associated with reproductive care for those who require it."

Beyond its grants, the BIVF Foundation is unwavering in its commitment to fostering a compassionate community, supporting those facing challenges, and raising awareness about fertility issues. Rooted in New England, the BIVF Foundation is deeply dedicated to extending a helping hand to those confronting the emotional and financial obstacles of fertility treatment and family-building. It firmly believes that every individual and couple should have the opportunity to experience the joys of parenthood, irrespective of their financial circumstances.

The BIVF Foundation understands the myriad of situations in which individuals and couples may require assisted reproductive technology to fulfill their family-building dreams. Unfortunately, this crucial need often goes unmet due to insufficient insurance coverage, leaving families saddled with overwhelming financial burdens. The BIVF Foundation was established to bridge this gap, providing support to those traditionally excluded from family-building discussions due to a lack of insurance resources.

The foundation's commitment is unwavering, recognizing the importance of assisting individuals and couples, including same-sex couples, single parents by choice, those diagnosed with infertility without fertility insurance benefits, and people with cancer who urgently need to preserve their future fertility.

In 2023 and beyond, the BIVF Foundation is poised to make an enduring impact on the lives of many, offering a message of hope and unity to those who have faced the heart-wrenching challenges of infertility. Through their Family Building Grants, they reaffirm the belief that parenthood is an achievable dream.

For more information about the BIVF Foundation and its programs, please visit www.bivffoundation.org.

