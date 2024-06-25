BiXBiT and Cormint Revolutionize Bitcoin Mining with Breakthrough Custom Firmware, Achieve Top Performance Ratings by ERCOT

BiXBiT and Cormint's new custom firmware dramatically enhances Bitcoin mining efficiency. The pilot program reduced switching losses by 60%, significantly increasing revenue. Their collaboration earned top performance ratings by ERCOT, setting new industry standards.

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BiXBiT USA, a pioneer in innovative immersion systems and custom firmware solutions for ASIC miners, is proud to announce the exceptional results of its latest collaboration with Cormint. The partnership has culminated in the development of a highly effective custom firmware for Whatsminer M30S and M30S++ series, significantly enhancing Bitcoin mining efficiency. Since their encounter at a Miami mining event, BiXBiT and Cormint have worked closely to address critical performance issues, particularly focusing on reducing the time and energy consumption associated with miner reboot processes during curtailment events.