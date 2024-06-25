BiXBiT and Cormint Revolutionize Bitcoin Mining with Breakthrough Custom Firmware, Achieve Top Performance Ratings by ERCOT

BiXBiT and Cormint's new custom firmware dramatically enhances Bitcoin mining efficiency. The pilot program reduced switching losses by 60%, significantly increasing revenue. Their collaboration earned top performance ratings by ERCOT, setting new industry standards.
FORT WORTH, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BiXBiT USA, a pioneer in innovative immersion systems and custom firmware solutions for ASIC miners, is proud to announce the exceptional results of its latest collaboration with Cormint. The partnership has culminated in the development of a highly effective custom firmware for Whatsminer M30S and M30S++ series, significantly enhancing Bitcoin mining efficiency. Since their encounter at a Miami mining event, BiXBiT and Cormint have worked closely to address critical performance issues, particularly focusing on reducing the time and energy consumption associated with miner reboot processes during curtailment events.
The pilot program, which began in July 2023, demonstrated remarkable improvements, reducing the average switching losses from 10 minutes to just 4 minutes, a 60% reduction in lost revenue. This collaboration not only highlights the mutual innovation and growth between BiXBiT and Cormint but also underscores the effectiveness of BiXBiT's custom firmware. "With BiXBiT firmware + Cormint's power optimization software, we have been rated as the top-performing curtailment load on the grid (Large flexible load #23, per ERCOT's rankings)," stated a representative from BiXBiT. The success of this partnership sets a new benchmark in the industry, paving the way for future advancements in Bitcoin mining technology.
Read the complete case study at https://www.bixbitusa.io/blog/bixbit-custom-firmware-for-whatsminer-cormint-a-case-study
