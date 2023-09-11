BIXOLON Celebrates a Decade as the World's Number 1 Mobile Receipt Printer Manufacturer

BIXOLON has consistently drawn upon feedback from the market and developed a comprehensive range of mobility solutions which use cutting edge technology to keep ahead of the curve. We look forward to what the next decade will bring Tweet this

BIXOLON Co.,Ltd, a leading global manufacturer of advanced Mobile, Label and POS printers, is proud to announce that it has been named the World's Number One Mobile Receipt Printer Manufacturer for the tenth consecutive year by independent Japanese research company Chunichisha. The July 2023 edition of Chunichisha's Whole Picture of the Printer Market Report highlights that BIXOLON has continued to maintain the largest market share of the global mobile receipt printer market.

Since launch of its first mobile printer in 2007, BIXOLON has built a reputation of producing high quality, compact receipt, label and linerless mobile printing solutions by building an impressive portfolio of 2, 3 and 4-inch mobility solutions. From its comprehensive range of mobile receipting solutions including SPP-R200III, SPP-R310 and SPP-R410 for a range of receipting and ticketing applications, plus its recently launched entry-level SPP-C200 and SPP-C300. To its rugged range of pure mobile label printers such as XM7-20, XM7-30 and XM7-40 which meet the diverse software and technology requirements from a range of industries from retail to logistics. Plus, the cutting edge XM7-40R with built with RFID UHF print and encode labelling technology.

BIXOLON's mobile solutions support cutting-edge connectivity, including Dual-band WLAN, MFi certified Bluetooth and embedded NFC tags. With many of these models being designed for dual-purpose receipt and multi-purpose labelling for standard or linerless label media. BIXOLON has complimented its technology by launching B-linerless, a cost-effective, eco-friendly linerless labelling solution which supports temporary re-stick or permanent labelling options.

BIXOLON's mobiles also supports a comprehensive range of software such as web-based printer profile management XPM and the mPrint App. Alongside web print SDK for mobile printing software design software Label Artist, Label Artist Mobile for iOS and Android and industry-leading BarTender. Plus simple, direct printing from SAP applications.

"Maintaining the largest market share of the mobile receipting market for ten years is a major milestone for BIXOLON. The market has changed significantly throughout this time and the way mobile printers are being used is constantly evolving," explains John Kim, Marketing Director, BIXOLON Global. "BIXOLON has consistently drawn upon feedback from the market and developed a comprehensive range of mobility solutions which use cutting edge technology to keep ahead of the curve. We look forward to what the next decade will bring."

To find out more, visit BIXOLON or contact your local sales representative.

Media Contact

JANDY KIM, BIXOLON Co., Ltd., +82-31-218-5500, [email protected], www.bixolon.com

LIZ CROUCH, BIXOLON America Inc., +1-763-300-1513, [email protected], www.bixolon.com

SOURCE BIXOLON Co., Ltd.