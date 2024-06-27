BIXOLON Launches SRP-Q300II Next Generation Cube Printer

BIXOLON Co.,Ltd, a leading global manufacturer of advanced Mobile, Label and POS printers, has introduced the latest SRP-Q300II 3-inch cube thermal printer. This next-generation mPOS hub capable printer boasts built-in USB Type-C power delivery charging for mobile devices, data communication and USB network tethering.
SONGNAM-SI, South Korea, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With its compact cube design, the SRP-Q300II is tailored for space-constrained environments. It ensures rapid and efficient printing operations with fast printing speeds of up to 250 mm/sec and 203 dpi print resolution, providing precise control over graphics quality. Plus, its IP21 water and dust proof certification fits in kitchen stations.
The SRP-Q300II offers optional dual-band WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz) and Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring flexible and reliable wireless communications. Additionally built-in three USB Host Ports allow seamless hub connectivity with a wide range of peripherals such as barcode scanners, scales and customer displays. This connectivity is essential for the development of practical mPOS applications tailored to customer's specific needs.
"We are pleased to introduce the new generation SRP-Q300II in response to the ever-evolving mPOS market." cites John Kim, Marketing Director, BIXOLON Global. "This latest offering is poised to provide customers with a practical mPOS printer featuring enhanced functionality."
The SRP-Q300II is available to the BIXOLON Head Office sales region. The product will then be available to purchase from the BIXOLON America sales region in September 2024.
To find out more, visit BIXOLON at http://www.Bixolon.com or contact your local sales representative.
