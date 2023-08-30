BIXOLON Names Marcelo Shim as General Manager of BIXOLON Mexico

BIXOLON has appointed Marcelo Shim as the General Manager of BIXOLON Mexico. Shim has more than 10 years of experience in sales and business development at BIXOLON with a focus on the South American market
SONGNAM-SI, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIXOLON has appointed Marcelo Shim as the General Manager of BIXOLON Mexico. Shim has more than 10 years of experience in sales and business development at BIXOLON with a focus on the South American market.
"As a proven and enthusiastic manager with deep experience in our company, Shim is a perfect fit for the this position," stated Paul Kim, President, BIXOLON America. "His expertise in the printing industry and familiarity with of the LATAM region are powerful assets to BIXOLON."
As a vital hub to enhance support for customers and partners in Central/Latin America, BIXOLON's office in Mexico plays an important role in providing regional support.
"I am very excited to be here in Mexico taking on a new role," Marcelo Shim mentioned. "BIXOLON has established strong competitiveness and outstanding brand power in the receipt and label printing industry over the past 20 years and I'm excited to further strengthen our position during my time here."
For more information, click here to contact BIXOLON or alternatively speak to your local BIXOLON sales representative.
Media Contact
JANDY KIM, BIXOLON Co., Ltd., +82-31-218-5500, [email protected], www.bixolon.com
LIZ CROUCH, BIXOLON America Inc., +1-763-300-1513, [email protected], www.bixolon.com
SOURCE BIXOLON
Share this article