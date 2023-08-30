BIXOLON Names Marcelo Shim as General Manager of BIXOLON Mexico

BIXOLON has appointed Marcelo Shim as the General Manager of BIXOLON Mexico. Shim has more than 10 years of experience in sales and business development at BIXOLON with a focus on the South American market

SONGNAM-SI, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIXOLON has appointed Marcelo Shim as the General Manager of BIXOLON Mexico. Shim has more than 10 years of experience in sales and business development at BIXOLON with a focus on the South American market.

"As a proven and enthusiastic manager with deep experience in our company, Shim is a perfect fit for the this position," stated Paul Kim, President, BIXOLON America. "His expertise in the printing industry and familiarity with of the LATAM region are powerful assets to BIXOLON."