BIXOLON Unveils Innovative XQ-840ll Android™ Tablet Integrated Desktop Label Printer

We are thrilled to introduce the next model of the XQ-840, our first two-in-one desktop label printer which has been well received, particularly for use in food prep environment," remarked John Kim, Marketing Director at BIXOLON Ltd. Post this

The XQ-840ll seamlessly integrates a GMS (Google Mobile Services) certified 8-inch tablet offering advanced security and reliability, facilitating intuitive touchscreen operation and a 2MP Auto-focus camera for outstanding barcode capture. The tablet boasts 4 GB RAM, and 64GB Flash for rapid data processing, and supports an array of connectivity options including 1 USB, 2 USB Host ports, Dual-band WLAN (2.4G and 5G), and Bluetooth® V5.0. The XQ-840ll ensures steadfast communication between the tablet and the printer through USB connectivity.

This 4-inch (118 mm) label printer boasts impressive print speeds of up to 6 inches (152 mm) per second at 203 dpi, ensuring crisp and clear printing of texts, graphics, and 1D/2D barcodes. Compatible with leading programming languages such as SLCS, BPL-Z™, BPL-E™, and BXL/POS, the XQ-840ll supports media roll diameters of up to 130 mm and offers optional features including Auto-cutter, peeler, and wall-mount option for higher productivity.

"We are thrilled to introduce the next model of the XQ-840, our first two-in-one desktop label printer which has been well received, particularly for use in food prep environment," remarked John Kim, Marketing Director at BIXOLON Ltd. "We expect the new XQ-840ll to address challenges in a wider range of applications including food delivery, logistics, and healthcare with its enhanced convenience and easy accessibility to customer applications.

For more information visit http://www.BIXOLON.com, subscribe to blog.bixolon.com, or speak to your local BIXOLON sales representative.

Availability

The XQ-840ll is available to order for the BIXOLON Head Office sales region. The product will then be available to order from BIXOLON Europe and BIXOLON America's sales regions from January, 2025.

Media Contact

Jandy Kim, BIXOLON, +82-31-218-5500, [email protected], www.BIXOLON.com

SOURCE BIXOLON