BIXOLON Unveils its Range of Printing Solutions at NRF 2024

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIXOLON, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, will showcase its range of leading printing solutions at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Retail's BIG Show, January 14-16 in New York City.

Visit BIXOLON's booth #3447 to discover the competitive line of printers helping shape the retail market, including those highlighted below:

POS Solutions: Newly introduced SRP-350plusV 3-inch (80 mm) thermal printer will be displayed in BIXOLON's booth alongside the BK3-31 3-inch (80 mm) and BK3-21 2-inch (60 mm) flexible open frame mechanisms for customized kiosks.

RFID Labelling: BIXOLON's comprehensive selection of RFID printers will be highlighted in the booth, including mobile, desktop and industrial models. Among them, the XM7-40R 4-inch (112 mm), the premium mobile RFID label printer with advanced features, and the XD5-40tR 4-inch (118 mm) thermal transfer desktop RFID label printer. In addition, the XT5-40NR 4-inch (114 mm) thermal transfer industrial RFID label printer, which provides outstanding power and performance for industrial use.

Linerless Printing: BIXOLON will showcase the SRP-S3000 and SRP-S300 3-inch (80 mm) linerless label printers providing user-friendly design and lower TCO, suitable for e-commerce delivery and a variety of in-store operations. In addition, the XL5-40 4-inch (114 mm) dedicated desktop linerless label printer will be demonstrated alongside a barcode scanner and electronic scale for attendees to have an exclusive look at BIXOLON XI stand-alone solution.

Food Prep Solutions: The game-changing Android tablet-based 4-inch desktop printing solution, XQ-840 will be featured in BIXOLON' booth for a standalone print solution allowing you to take control of your labelling anywhere and at any time with ready out-of-box applications. Alternatively, BIXOLON's SLP-DX220 desktop label printer will be showcased in BIXOLON's booth, which offers a durable printing solution with a compact profile to save space.

SOHO Series: XF3-40 4-inch shipping label printer is the first addition to BIXOLON's SOHO Series, available exclusively on Amazon USA . Best suited for small office/home office (SOHO) businesses, the SOHO Series is user friendly and full of features to help with a variety of labeling needs such as e-commerce printing.

A selection of mobile and fixed printers will also showcase the wide range of software capabilities such as:

BIXOLON XPM™ printer management: providing an effective and easy management solution for users to manage installed printers across multiple locations.

SOTI Connect: enterprise-grade printer management solution providing organizations complete lifecycle management of its mobile and industrial printers

Device Driver for SAP: enabling direct label printing from SAP applications

"BIXOLON's team is looking forward to discussing with key industry partners our range of advanced printing solutions suitable for the retail environments," states Paul Kim, President, BIXOLON America. "We remain committed to continuous innovation in this ever-evolving market."

BIXOLON will be joined by partners, POS Supply and Electronics Shop, to showcase unique applications for retail business solutions.

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto-ID, and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. In 2023, for the tenth consecutive year, BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

