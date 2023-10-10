Bizagi Announces Revolutionary Generative AI Capability to Drive Business Productivity

Bizagi's generative AI functionality within Bizagi Apps, provides conversational analytics with actionable results. Tweet this

Importantly, Bizagi has been able to incorporate generative AI in a way that ensures security, reliability, and governance. In addition to GenAI capabilities, Bizagi customers can leverage out-of-the box connectors for both OpenAI and Microsoft Cognitive Services. These provide further opportunities to boost productivity such as assisting with customer interactions and sentiment analysis.

The generative AI capability is manifested in the product via Bizagi's AI-assistant, named 'Ada', in honour of Ada Lovelace. This announcement arrives on Ada Lovelace day, with Bizagi honouring "the first computer programmer" and a powerful symbol for women in technology. 'Ada' delivers some critical benefits when it comes to delivering responsible AI in the enterprise:

It leverages Azure Private OpenAI Services, rather than the public service

It is trained on Bizagi's data structure and does not share any private data

It only provides authorized information relevant to the user's persona & context to ensure governance and security

Bizagi CEO Gustavo Gomez added: "Ada is available for free to Bizagi PaaS customers through June 30th, 2024, and our wider AI strategy defines three levels where AI will play a key role in the PaaS offering: Application-Level, COE-Level, and Development Level. Future releases will incorporate new capabilities in these areas."

In an upcoming webinar with IDC on November 9, Bizagi will discuss this new AI functionality including how it fits with current market demands and trends.

About Bizagi

Bizagi's industry-leading platform for low-code process automation connects people, applications, robots, and information. As the most business-friendly and flexible solution on the market, Bizagi's cloud-native platform enables true collaboration between business and IT, delivering faster adoption and success. Fueled by a community of millions of users, Bizagi powers over 400 enterprises worldwide including Adidas, Unilever, DHL, and Bancolombia. For more information visit https://www.bizagi.com.

Media Contact

Tim Burton, Bizagi, 44 1753 379 304, [email protected], www.bizagi.com

SOURCE Bizagi