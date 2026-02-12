Bizagi Earns Microsoft Certified Software Designation for Financial Services AI

Recognition underscores Bizagi's commitment to secure, compliant, and high-impact AI innovation for the financial services industry.
WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bizagi, a leader in AI-enabled process automation, today announced it has achieved the Microsoft Solutions Partner Certified Software Designation for Financial Services AI.
"Financial institutions are right to demand that AI delivers measurable business impact and faster time to value without increasing risk," said Gustavo Gomez, CEO at Bizagi. "This confirms that our platform meets Microsoft's highest standards for security, interoperability, and real-world customer success, so organizations can confidently apply AI to their most sensitive processes and data."
"This designation recognizes that Bizagi delivers secure, compliant, and high-impact AI solutions for financial services," said Dave Collier, UK Financial Services Lead, Microsoft. "Bizagi shows how AI-powered process automation can help institutions to accelerate innovation, strengthen operations, and enhance experiences while maintaining the highest standards of governance."
How Bizagi Benefits Financial Services Institutions:
Financial institutions face pressure to boost efficiency and reduce risk amid the rise of AI. The Microsoft Solutions Partner Certified Software for Financial Services AI designation confirms that Bizagi:
- Demonstrates a proven track record for customer success across global financial institutions
- Meets rigorous technical and interoperability requirements across Microsoft solution areas
- Delivers financial-grade AI, including Microsoft 365 Copilot integration and Azure OpenAI apps
- Maintains high standards for data security and regulatory compliance
- Is fully transactable in Microsoft's commercial marketplace—enabling streamlined B2B procurement and deployment
Built on Azure and available in the Microsoft Marketplace, Bizagi enables firms to eliminate manual bottlenecks, reduce the cost of control, and increase confidence in regulatory reporting. Through its Azure cloud-native platform, Bizagi delivers:
- Automation for onboarding & KYC/AML, customer services, compliance and reporting for banking and asset management organizations
- Real-time processing of millions of transactions daily
- Agentic automation that adapts to changing data patterns
- Enterprise-grade security and regulatory compliance controls
About Bizagi
Bizagi is an enterprise software company that enables business orchestration. Its platform empowers users to create AI-enabled low-code apps that automate business processes. The intuitive and business-friendly technology boosts collaboration between business and IT, delivering faster results. Bizagi powers global brands, including DHL, Unilever, Caterpillar and Old Mutual.
