Bizagi Earns Microsoft Certified Software Designation for Financial Services AI

"This designation recognizes that Bizagi delivers secure, compliant, and high-impact AI solutions for financial services," said Dave Collier, UK Financial Services Lead, Microsoft. "Bizagi shows how AI-powered process automation can help institutions to accelerate innovation, strengthen operations, and enhance experiences while maintaining the highest standards of governance."

How Bizagi Benefits Financial Services Institutions:

Financial institutions face pressure to boost efficiency and reduce risk amid the rise of AI. The Microsoft Solutions Partner Certified Software for Financial Services AI designation confirms that Bizagi:

Demonstrates a proven track record for customer success across global financial institutions

Meets rigorous technical and interoperability requirements across Microsoft solution areas

Delivers financial-grade AI, including Microsoft 365 Copilot integration and Azure OpenAI apps

Maintains high standards for data security and regulatory compliance

Is fully transactable in Microsoft's commercial marketplace—enabling streamlined B2B procurement and deployment

Built on Azure and available in the Microsoft Marketplace, Bizagi enables firms to eliminate manual bottlenecks, reduce the cost of control, and increase confidence in regulatory reporting. Through its Azure cloud-native platform, Bizagi delivers:

Automation for onboarding & KYC/AML, customer services, compliance and reporting for banking and asset management organizations

Real-time processing of millions of transactions daily

Agentic automation that adapts to changing data patterns

Enterprise-grade security and regulatory compliance controls

About Bizagi

Bizagi is an enterprise software company that enables business orchestration. Its platform empowers users to create AI-enabled low-code apps that automate business processes. The intuitive and business-friendly technology boosts collaboration between business and IT, delivering faster results. Bizagi powers global brands, including DHL, Unilever, Caterpillar and Old Mutual.

