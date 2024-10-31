Bizagi Launches More AI Innovations in its Fall 2024 Release

"These AI advances are easy to use and can deliver huge value to organizations. Our customers are already using Bizagi's AI features in production and the additions in this release bring a lot of potential for even greater impact," said Gustavo Gomez, Bizagi CEO Post this

With the arrival of Bizagi's Fall 2024 Release, AI Agents now support file attachments as inputs including Excel, Word, Text files, PDF and images including png, jpg and jpeg. Bizagi's AI service can then provide insights and solutions based on an AI analysis of the content of the files. This capability significantly reduces manual effort, making it easier to process large volumes of information with speed and accuracy.

Further new features include:

AI Agent Templates: Pre-designed AI Agents within Bizagi Studio, organized by industry and ready to be used by developers to streamline the integration of AI into projects without GenAI expertise.

Co-pilot for AI Agent Prompt Generation: An automated way to generate prompts based on high-level descriptions provided by the user.

Support for Agentic Automation: Close the next gap in your business automation journey by embedding AI Agents in orchestrated business processes to replace RPA bots, take actions and reduce human activities.

Execute Agents from Form actions: Allowing users to process form information seamlessly without the need to switch activities in the process, enhancing the user experience.

GPT 4o Support for Ask Ada and AI Agents: Leveraging the latest GPT-4 technology to deliver faster and more accurate responses, enhancing decision-making and efficiency.

Ask Ada Improvements: Adding advanced chart types like 'Radar,' 'Polar Area,' and 'Scatter,' along with multi-series capabilities, offering enhanced data visualization.

Support for Multiple Versions in Development Environments: Customers will be able to open projects that correspond to different versions, ensuring compatibility both forward and backward.

"These AI advances are easy to use and can deliver huge value to organizations. Our customers are now using Bizagi's AI features in production and the additions in this release bring a lot of potential for even greater results" said Gustavo Gomez, Bizagi CEO

