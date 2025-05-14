Bizagi Launches New AI Workers in Spring 2025 Platform Release

"AI alone cannot transform how the enterprise works. It needs to work seamlessly alongside people with both governance and business context. These new capabilities are so easy to adopt that the potential is astounding," said Gustavo Gomez, Bizagi CEO Post this

•Cloud Recurring Revenue grew 37% over the prior year, resulting in a CAGR of 46% over the last 3 years.

•Customers are in production with Bizagi's latest AI capabilities, and new customers were added in key industries including manufacturing, banking and asset management

•IDC's Business Value Assessment found that Bizagi customers enjoy significant benefits, including a $3.8 million average annual benefit and 429% ROI with only an 11-month payback on average.

•G2 named Bizagi a Leader in Digital Process Automation, Low-Code Development and Business Process Management

Bizagi Spring 2025 Platform Release

This new release brings further AI capabilities that unlock an even bigger potential for generative AI in the enterprise:

-AI Workers – Bizagi's cutting-edge AI Workers offer something completely unique to the market. With just a click, you can get an AI Worker to prefill any form designed for people and hand it over to a human when needed. It can recommend actions and explain its reasoning for a person to validate.

-AI Agent Actions – AI Agents can now decide when to take actions—gather more data, connect to external systems, and trigger events—all on their own.

-Enterprise Knowledge – Organizations can now use referential enterprise information, such as guidelines and policies, to enhance an AI Agent's default behavior. Combined with AI Agent actions, this opens the door to many new possibilities.

"AI alone cannot transform how the enterprise works. It needs to work seamlessly alongside people with both governance and business context. These new capabilities are so easy to adopt that the potential is astounding," said Gustavo Gomez, Bizagi CEO

About Bizagi

Bizagi is an enterprise software company that enables business transformation. Its platform empowers users to create low-code apps with built-in AI that automate business processes. The intuitive and business-friendly technology boosts collaboration between business and IT, delivering faster results. Bizagi powers global brands, including DHL, Unilever, Caterpillar and Grupo Aval.

