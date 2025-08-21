Bizagi Named a Strong Performer in 2025 Digital Process Automation Report by Independent Research Firm

"It has been a top priority to make it easy for customers to use generative AI in their processes and to help them maximize the business impact. This has resulted in strong adoption and customers seeing fantastic results in a short space of time." Post this

The report also states: "It provides strong governance capabilities aided by an Experience Matrix, a visual map connecting stakeholders, systems, and business objects."

Bizagi's CEO Gustavo Gomez added "We are pleased to achieve the highest possible score in the AI agent design and configuration criterion. It has been a top priority to make it easy for customers to use generative AI in their processes and to help them maximize the business impact. This has resulted in strong adoption and customers seeing fantastic results in a short space of time."

In conclusion, the Forrester report states: "Bizagi is a good fit for customers looking for process-driven applications with core workflows at a good price point, particularly for those aligned with the Microsoft Azure ecosystem."

"By offering Bizagi as an Azure-native Platform-as-a-service, we empower our customers with the capabilities of the Azure Open AI private service, along with the critical governance required for the enterprise," added Gomez.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

