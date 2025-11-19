Bizagi's Fall 2025 Release Provides Powerful New AI Capabilities

"We're seeing in our customers that integrating AI effectively in business processes delivers substantial business impact." - Gustavo Gomez, Bizagi CEO Post this

Key Innovations in Bizagi Fall 2025

AI Agents now find similar cases and information, even without exact keyword matching—empowering companies to apply past learnings to today's work.

New Reinforcement Learning enables the AI in business processes to learn and adapt, enhancing how it supports staff over time.

Support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) equips clients to bring corporate and external information into AI Agents with secure, scalable integration.

In Ask Ada, users can now get conversational answers based on reference documents such as policies and procedures, unlocking better operational compliance.

"We're seeing in our customers that integrating AI effectively in business processes delivers substantial business impact. Our platform also provides the context and governance necessary for responsible AI in the enterprise." added Gustavo Gomez, Bizagi CEO.

"Bizagi's capabilities leveraging the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service exemplify how businesses can unlock real value from AI through secure, enterprise-grade innovation. By combining Bizagi's process automation expertise with the trusted AI capabilities of Azure, organizations can accelerate transformation, improve decision-making, and achieve measurable ROI with their AI initiatives." said Alison Say, Enterprise Partner Solutions Lead, Microsoft UK & Ireland

Bizagi was recently recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT) and praised for its standards-based business process orchestration and case management capabilities. Furthermore, in G2's Fall reports Bizagi was recognized as a Leader in Agentic AI, AI Agents, AI Agents for Business Operations, Digital Process Automation, Business Process Management, Low-Code Development and more.

About Bizagi

Bizagi is an enterprise software company that enables business transformation. Its platform empowers users to create low-code apps with built-in AI that automate business processes. The intuitive and business-friendly technology boosts collaboration between business and IT, delivering faster results. Bizagi powers global brands, including DHL, Unilever, Caterpillar and Old Mutual.

