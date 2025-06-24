BizLink launches careDP: AI-powered condition monitoring system for robotic dresspacks at automatica 2025

BizLink's AI-driven monitoring solution helps manufacturers reduce downtime, cut costs, and improve equipment lifespan – without touching their internal networks

HANOVER, Germany, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BizLink, a global leader in cable management and automation solutions, announces the launch of careDP, an AI-powered condition monitoring system designed to revolutionize maintenance in robotic production lines. The launch takes place at automatica 2025 in Munich, reflecting BizLink's commitment to intelligent, predictive solutions that reduce downtime and enhance operational efficiency.

BizLink's careDP solution provides real-time monitoring of robotic dresspacks, detecting broken corrugated tubes, robot program changes, and other anomalies before they cause unplanned downtime or quality issues. Without requiring integration into internal production networks, the system transmits data securely via LTE to an Azure-based cloud platform. Teams receive immediate alerts through a dashboard, email, and mobile applications, enabling swift action to prevent costly disruptions.

"With careDP, we're addressing the very real pressures our customers face – from unplanned downtime to staffing shortages and rising maintenance costs," says Nhoriebhe St. Pierre, Product Manager of BizLink's Robotic Solutions Business Unit. "This solution gives manufacturers a smarter way to keep lines running and extend equipment lifespan without overhauling existing systems."

careDP key features

Live dashboard displays the health status of all connected robots' dresspacks in real time

Real-time alerts for broken corrugated tubes or unexpected robot program changes

Easy retrofit for existing LSH 3 and LSH Delta systems

Secure, standalone architecture without IT integration barriers

careDP will be showcased in live demos at BizLink's booth at automatica 2025 in Munich, Germany: Hall B6, Booth 123.

About BizLink Group

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, BizLink is dedicated to making transformative connections that bring visionary ideas to life. We specialize in providing essential components such as wire harnesses, connectors, and cables to a broad spectrum of industries including IT Infrastructure, Client Peripherals, Optical Fiber Communications, Telecom & Networking, Electrical Appliances, Medical Equipment, Factory Automation & Machinery, Semiconductor Technology, Healthcare, Motor Vehicles, Mobility, Marine, Industrial, and Solar Energy.

Our global presence, with flexible production resources and R&D teams across America, Europe, and Asia, allows us to proactively drive innovation and enable future possibilities. At BizLink, our customer-centric approach and commitment to relentless advancement empower us to deliver zero-distance service and continual performance optimization, making a positive and meaningful impact worldwide. We turn possibilities into reality; furthermore, we connect possibilities to world-changing visions.

Media Contact

Anniek Gerstenberger, BizLink Robotic Solutions Germany GmbH, +49 511 123576-33, [email protected], https://www.bizlinktech.com/

Dan McCarthy, TECH B2B Marketing, 800-796-3081, [email protected], https://www.bizlinktech.com/

SOURCE BizLink Robotic Solutions Germany GmbH