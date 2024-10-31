Bizmatics Marks 21 Years of Empowering Independent Healthcare Providers with Reliable Drug Knowledge from FDB

"Prescription and medication reconciliation is a critical part of patient care, and the drug database plays an important role in this process," said Derek Smith, executive vice president of Bizmatics. "It allows for accurate documentation and reduces the chances of any medication errors." Post this

PrognoCIS integrates FDB MedKnowledge®, the most trusted and widely used drug database in the United States and Canada. FDB MedKnowledge encompasses thoroughly vetted information about FDA-approved prescription medications, over-the-counter medications and limited collections of disposable or reusable medication devices commonly dispensed by pharmacies. The database is used to drive medication decisions and streamline workflows in health information systems that serve the entire healthcare continuum including hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician practices, and payer organizations.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Bizmatics to support providers in outpatient clinics and physician practices with vital drug knowledge that helps them make more informed medication decisions for the safety and clinical benefit of their patients," said Jeff Bubp, PharmD, senior director of clinical content and informatics for FDB. "PrognoCIS users can be confident in the medication information they receive via their EHR because FDB MedKnowledge comprises only evidence-based content that is deeply researched, verified, and continuously updated by expert clinical staff at FDB who bring broad-spectrum practice and academic experience."

FDB MedKnowledge advances medication decision support for PrognoCIS users by providing actionable drug information to help ensure patient safety at the right time in the provider's workflow. Clinical screening and detection modules alert providers to possible contraindications for medications based on potential drug-allergy, drug-drug, and drug-disease interactions. Dosage range checks also help clinicians monitor for appropriate drug dosing, using age, route of administration, indications, and other patient-specific parameters.

FDB MedKnowledge data is mapped to National Drug Codes (NDCs), as well as to Federal Medication Terminologies (NLM® RxNorm, CVX/MVX, SNOMED CT®). This aids PrognoCIS users in identifying and electronically prescribing medications, sharing patient medication information between multiple systems, complying with government regulations, and ensuring appropriate reimbursements.

About Bizmatics Inc.: A Business Unit of Harris Computer

Bizmatics Inc., a leading innovator in healthcare technology, empowers ambulatory medical practices to thrive in today's evolving healthcare landscape. Our comprehensive suite of clinical and business productivity solutions – EHR, Occupational Medicine, Practice Management, Medical Billing, Telemedicine, and Patient Portal is integrated into our cloud-based PrognoCIS EHR Software. PrognoCIS equips clinics of all sizes – small, large, and multi-specialty – with the tools they need to achieve operational efficiency, create better patient outcomes, and maximize revenue. For more information, visit PrognoCIS website or follow us on LinkedIn @Bizmatics and Facebook @PrognoCISEHR

About FDB: FDB (First Databank) creates and delivers the world's most powerful drug knowledge that ignites, inspires, and illuminates critical medication decisions. We collaborate with our partners to help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and health outcomes. Our drug databases drive healthcare information systems that serve the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other areas of healthcare and are used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. Please visit us at FDB, or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Hearst Health: The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, MHK and QGenda. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

