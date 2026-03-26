BiznusSoft HR Named Preferred Certified Payroll Software Provider by LCPtracker for Automated Reporting and Compliance

"Certified payroll has long been manual and error-prone," said Moiz Mohammed, CEO of BiznusSoft. "BiznusSoft HR delivers one-click certified payroll with LCPtracker-ready file generation in a Salesforce-native, complete hire-to-retire HRIS platform." Post this

"Certified payroll has long been manual and error-prone," said Moiz Mohammed, CEO of BiznusSoft. "BiznusSoft HR delivers one-click certified payroll with LCPtracker-ready file generation in a Salesforce-native, complete hire-to-retire HRIS platform."

BiznusSoft HR, available on the Salesforce AppExchange, extends the power of Salesforce to deliver a modern, end-to-end HR platform that connects workforce management, talent, timekeeping, payroll, performance, and benefits in a single system. The platform includes advanced workflows configured to match your processes and optimize operations through smart automation and advanced AI.

What Is Certified Payroll Reporting Under Davis-Bacon and Prevailing Wage Laws?

Certified payroll reporting is required for contractors and subcontractors performing work on federally funded and publicly funded construction projects.

Under the Davis-Bacon Act, organizations must submit weekly certified payroll reports in federally required formats documenting:

Employee classifications

Hours worked

Wage rates

Fringe benefits

Many states and municipalities also enforce prevailing wage laws ("Little Davis-Bacon" laws), requiring similar reporting for public works and infrastructure projects. Because requirements vary by jurisdiction and project type, managing certified payroll manually is complex, time-consuming, and error-prone—making certified payroll software essential for compliance.

One-Click Certified Payroll Software for LCPtracker Reporting

As a Preferred Alliance Payroll Provider, BiznusSoft HR delivers automated, one-click certified payroll software capabilities purpose-built for LCPtracker users. Organizations can generate LCPtracker-ready certified payroll reports with a true one-click file generation process directly from payroll data—eliminating spreadsheets, duplicate data entry, and manual uploads. The experience is designed to be simple, fast, and user-friendly for payroll and project teams.

With BiznusSoft HR, organizations can:

Automate certified payroll reporting for LCPtracker

Generate compliant payroll files with a single click

Reduce manual data entry and reconciliation

Improve accuracy across wages, classifications, and fringe benefits

Accelerate compliance review and approvals

Reduce audit risk and payment delays

BiznusSoft HR is a Salesforce-Native Complete HR Platform — Not Just Payroll

While certified payroll is a critical capability, BiznusSoft HR is designed as a complete, hire-to-retire HCM platform. As a Salesforce-native HRIS available on the Salesforce AppExchange, BiznusSoft HR enables organizations to manage:

Payroll and certified payroll reporting

Timekeeping and labor tracking

Compliance and audit readiness

Talent, onboarding, and employee lifecycle management

This unified approach eliminates disconnected systems and creates a single source of truth for workforce and compliance data. Organizations do not need to be existing Salesforce customers—BiznusSoft manages the platform, allowing teams to focus on operations, not infrastructure.

Built on Salesforce, BiznusSoft HR provides:

Enterprise-grade security and scalability

Workflow automation across HR and payroll processes

Real-time reporting and analytics

Seamless integration with other Salesforce applications

Built for Contractors, Construction Firms, and Public Works Organizations

BiznusSoft HR is purpose-built for organizations that require certified payroll software and workforce management in one system. For these organizations, BiznusSoft HR delivers a scalable solution for managing both certified payroll compliance and broader HR operations.

BiznusSoft HR is commonly used by:

Construction companies managing prevailing wage projects

Contractors and subcontractors submitting certified payroll

Infrastructure and utilities organizations

Government-funded and public works project teams

What the LCPtracker Preferred Alliance Designation Means

For organizations using BiznusSoft HR with LCPtracker, this designation validates a proven, integrated approach to certified payroll software and compliance.

Customers benefit from:

One-click generation of certified payroll reports

Reduced manual reconciliation and reporting effort

Improved accuracy across payroll and compliance data

A scalable, Salesforce-native, end-to-end HR platform

Together, BiznusSoft HR and LCPtracker provide a modern solution for certified payroll, compliance, and workforce management.

About BiznusSoft

BiznusSoft is a Chicago-based enterprise software company delivering modern HR, payroll, and Field Service solutions. BiznusSoft HR is a certified payroll software solution and Salesforce-native HRIS available on the Salesforce AppExchange, designed to help organizations manage payroll, timekeeping, compliance, and the full employee lifecycle in a single platform.

Founded by Moiz Mohammed, an experienced technology entrepreneur with a background in enterprise HR systems including PeopleSoft and Oracle, BiznusSoft brings deep expertise to organizations managing complex workforce and compliance requirements.

About LCPtracker

LCPtracker is a cloud-based labor compliance and certified payroll reporting platform used by public agencies, contractors, and subcontractors nationwide. The platform supports prevailing wage compliance, certified payroll reporting, workforce analytics, and project-level labor oversight.

Certified Payroll Software FAQs

What is certified payroll software?

Certified payroll software automates the creation and submission of payroll reports required under Davis-Bacon and prevailing wage laws, including LCPtracker reporting.

Is BiznusSoft HR a Salesforce-native HR system?

BiznusSoft HR is a Salesforce-native HRIS available on the Salesforce AppExchange, designed to manage payroll, compliance, and the full employee lifecycle.

Does BiznusSoft HR support LCPtracker-certified payroll reporting?

Yes. BiznusSoft HR generates LCPtracker-ready certified payroll files with a one-click process, helping organizations streamline compliance and reduce errors.

Is certified payroll reporting automated in BiznusSoft HR?

Yes. BiznusSoft HR provides one-click certified payroll file generation, allowing users to instantly create compliant reports without manual formatting or reconciliation.

Is BiznusSoft HR only a certified payroll system?

No. BiznusSoft HR is a full end-to-end HR platform that includes payroll, timekeeping, compliance, and workforce management capabilities.

Media Contact

Katie Williams, BiznusSoft, 1 847-258-9128, [email protected], www.biznussoft.com

SOURCE BiznusSoft