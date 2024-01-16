BizRun Joins ERPVAR's Acumatica ISV Network Showcasing BizRun's Integrated Acumatica HR Software Solutions

"BizRun is delighted to join ERPVAR's network of talented partners. We look forward to sharing our expertise as a member of this remarkable community." Kelly Wert, BizRun Post this

BizRun will attend the Acumatica Summit (#AcumaticaSummit) from January 28 to 31, 2024. The conference is a great opportunity for Acumatica Partners and Customers to learn more about BizRun.

Here is one delighted Acumatica customer testimonial. "I priced every payroll and timekeeping solution in Acumatica's marketplace. I feel BizRun is far superior to the other solutions and we could not be happier with our choice. Plus, we are getting more for our money with BizRun than any of the other solutions, and their support has been amazing." Jennifer Chinnis, Controller, SELECT Commercial Services

Managing HR tasks is challenging, but not with the most affordable and the best Acumatica Human Resource software on the market. BizRun's all-in-one integrated Acumatica HR solution allows you to easily manage every aspect of your people-related tasks and sync them to Acumatica. BizRun offers comprehensive features, including digital onboarding with electronic signatures, efficient time and attendance tracking, simplified payroll forms, streamlined compensation management, effective performance evaluation tools, and easy training and certification management. By eliminating complexities and streamlining HR processes, BizRun empowers you to focus on what truly matters - nurturing and supporting your valuable employees. A user-friendly interface and robust functionality optimize HR operations and foster a harmonious work environment that leads to growth and success. Trust BizRun to revolutionize your HR practices and unlock the full potential of your small business.

BizRun offers mobile timekeeping and HR that integrates with Acumatica Payroll, connecting employees in the field to those in the back office. Manage timekeeping, paid time off, and HR at an affordable price, and keep it all in sync with Acumatica. BizRun's array of tools will delight HR professionals while providing a friendly face to employees.

Mobile Timekeeping - With BizRun, employees can easily clock in from any location, making timekeeping effortless and accurate for everyone.

Robust timekeeping at a great price

Clock-in mode and timesheet mode provide flexibility

Employees select projects and tasks pulled directly from Acumatica - only the ones they're authorized for

GPS timestamp validates punch-ins

Desktop, mobile, and tablet capabilities let employees track time anywhere

No more manual imports into payroll! BizRun syncs with Acumatica Payroll automatically

Review and Approvals - Gain a thorough understanding of your organization, from a bird's-eye view to the finest details, and stay informed about the latest happenings at any given moment.

Supervisors can quickly review, correct and approve time cards, saving time and resources

Review hours and details in a daily or weekly snapshot, and gain insight into employee productivity

Once approved in BizRun, time card data is transferred automatically to Acumatica

Roll Call shows who is clocked in, not clocked in, and anyone with time off

Every timekeeping touchpoint is logged for auditing

Request and Approve Time-Off (PTO) - Keep track of your team's time off plans and avoid any staffing challenges.

Time-off tracking at no additional cost

Identify conflicts before they happen and find the best days to request with our time-off calendar

Forget manually tracking vacations and sick days! BizRun calculates PTO balances based on our policies.

Employees are immediately alerted if their request exceeds their accruals—no back-and-forth with supervisors

Integrates with other calendars such as Outlook or Google shared calendars

Mobile review and approval of PTO requests

Payroll - BizRun offers employees an easy, intuitive interface to Acumatica Payroll.

Employee self-service update of payroll data in BizRun

Once approved, BizRun updates Acumatica Payroll automatically: direct deposit, federal & state withholding, pay rate and pay type changes

Use BizRun's intuitive interface to update the Employee Payroll Tax Settings tab in Acumatica

About ERPVAR

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Orange County, CA, ERPVAR represents certified the collective expertise of Acumatica, Sage 100cloud, Sage 300cloud, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, and SAP Business One integrated software vendors (ISVs) combined with the expertise of local implementation ERP consultants. These local ERP consultants provide end-users with a thorough needs analysis to determine which ERP software functionality is required to address their unique needs.

About BizRun™

BizRun was founded in 2016 in Denver, CO on a mission to simplify human resources by bringing digital, visual, intuitive and streamlined tools to small and medium-sized businesses. Serving a wide range of industries, BizRun supports every stage of the employee lifecycle, including recruiting, onboarding, timekeeping, time off management, performance reviews, and compensation changes. Now integrated with Acumatica Cloud ERP and Acumatica Payroll, BizRun brings its intuitive and streamlined HR solution to a new user base.

Media Contact

Adrian Montgomery, ERPVAR, 949-600-6527, adrian@erpvar.com, https://www.erpvar.com/

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE ERPVAR