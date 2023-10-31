Biztech Gears Up for Odoo Experience 2023, Showcasing Their Prowess in Odoo Solutions

Mr. Maulik Shah, CEO of BiztechCS, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our team is thrilled to be part of the Odoo Experience 2023. As an exhibitor, we will have our own booth at the Odoo Experience event and we look forward to connecting with fellow enthusiasts and sharing our success stories." Post this

BiztechCS boasts a diverse portfolio of Odoo implementations, showcasing their proficiency in harnessing the full potential of this powerful ERP system. We customise solutions according to your business needs and go beyond the default ERP. These implementations have consistently delivered improved efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced decision-making capabilities for their clients.

Besides Odoo implementation, they specialize in Odoo Customisation, app development, theme development, module development, website development, store development, Odoo migration, integration, support and maintenance. As a trusted Odoo partner, BiztechCS also extends Odoo training and support facilities for better user adoption.

As a testament to their commitment to Odoo excellence, BiztechCS is gearing up for the Odoo Experience 2023 event. This annual gathering of the global Odoo community is a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and exploring the latest advancements in the Odoo ecosystem. BiztechCS is excited to participate and share its insights and experiences, contributing to the growth and innovation within the Odoo community.

Mr. Maulik Shah, CEO of BiztechCS, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our team is thrilled to be part of the Odoo Experience 2023. As an exhibitor, we will have our own booth at the Odoo Experience event and we look forward to connecting with fellow enthusiasts and sharing our success stories. We are hoping to see some big Odoo reveals in the Odoo 17 version and show enterprises how we can help you attain Odoo excellence."

The Odoo Experience 2023 event will be held in Belgium from 8th to 10th November 2023. Entrepreneurs, key stakeholders, and industry experts from all over the world will attend the event to share their Odoo experiences and best practices and uncover the new features of the Odoo 17 update. Meet us at Hall 7, Booth L9, Brussels Expo Belgium. Book a meeting with us at - https://www.biztechcs.com/media/events/odoo-experience-2023/

With more than 15,000 participants attending the event, 120+ exhibitors, and 350+ talks, this is one of the most anticipated events of the year in the Open-Source ERP category. As the days for the Odoo Experience Event are nearing, Biztech gears up for 3-days of unlimited networking and Odoo experience.

For more information about Biztech Consulting and Solutions and their Odoo capabilities, please visit https://www.biztechcs.com/odoo-development/

About BiztechCS (www.biztechcs.com):

BiztechCS is an India-based IT organization extending several software products and services in multiple verticals. The team has experience and expertise in varied technologies such as enterprise mobile app development, product engineering, eCommerce development services, CRM services, and more.

About Odoo (www.odoo.com):

Odoo is a suite of open source business apps that cover all your company needs: CRM, eCommerce, accounting, inventory, point of sale, project management, etc.

Media Contact

Dilip Rajpurohit, BiztechCS, 1 408-329-9693, [email protected], https://www.biztechcs.com/

SOURCE BiztechCS