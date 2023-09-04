Bizzdesign acquires Edifit, growing its product suite and consulting services capabilities

"This acquisition opens new avenues for Bizzdesign's growth, innovation, and customer success. We're now expanding our offerings and can deliver even greater value and innovation to our customers." Tweet this

Edifit will become part of an enterprise architecture industry leader as Bizzdesign has repeatedly been used by analysts, including being named a 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant Leader for Enterprise Architecture Tools for the seventh consecutive time.

"We're excited to welcome Edifit to the Bizzdesign family," said Nick Reed, Chief Strategy Officer at Bizzdesign. "This acquisition opens new avenues for Bizzdesign's growth, innovation, and customer success. With their exceptional product suite and consulting services, we're expanding our offerings and can now deliver even greater value and innovation to our customers."

Eddie Walker, CEO of Edifit, expressed his enthusiasm: "Joining Bizzdesign, a recognized leader in enterprise architecture, marks an exciting milestone for Edifit. By aligning our expertise with Bizzdesign's leadership, we can collectively provide unparalleled solutions and services to our customers. We're thrilled to be part of this journey with Bizzdesign."

The acquisition of Edifit also brings top-tier enterprise architecture consulting and training capabilities to Bizzdesign, known for consistently delivering significant business outcomes to customers. Additionally, Edifit's software add-ins extend the features of Bizzdesign Horizzon, allowing greater platform functionality.

The add-ins include Model Governance, which automates governance of model content; Model Publication, enabling automated publishing of high-quality, signature-ready documents and presentations; and Model Exchange, facilitating model management across multiple Bizzdesign Horizzon environments.

A majority stake in Bizzdesign was acquired in 2022 by Main Capital Partners, a software investor in the Benelux, DACH and the Nordics. As of October 2021, Main has over EUR 2.2 billion of assets under management and has invested in more than 130 software companies. Main works closely with its portfolio companies as a strategic partner to realize sustainable growth and build excellent software groups.

About Bizzdesign

Founded in 2000, Bizzdesign is the trusted global SaaS Enterprise Architecture platform and is recognized as a leader by major analyst firms. We help the world's leading public and private organizations ensure the success of investment prioritization, transformation initiatives, and risk management. Bizzdesign helps architects and executives see a full multi-dimensional picture, find and design the right path and confidently execute their targeted future. Success should not be a matter of hope. It should be by design. For more information, visit bizzdesign.com.

About Edifit

Edifit is an architecture consulting and advisory company. We believe in honesty, trust and collaboration. As an SME, our success relies on enabling our clients' successes – meaning our mission is intrinsically linked to that of our customers. We focus on 'model-driven' architecture as an enabler to business transformation, delivering services across the following areas: client-side advisory; portfolio & architecture management; procurement support; capability development & training; solution delivery and assurance. We are a certified Bizzdesign reseller, and we offer several Add-Ins to the Bizzdesign Horizzon platform to further enhance customer productivity. For more information, visit http://www.edifit.co.uk

