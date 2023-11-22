Bizzdesign Recognized as a Leader and Positioned Highest for Completeness of Vision in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Architecture Tools

"We have an unwavering commitment to creating value for our customers by understanding their needs and bringing innovation to how we solve these challenges with our products and services." Post this

Gartner evaluated 15 enterprise architecture software vendors, naming Bizzdesign a Leader based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Gartner stated: "The Horizzon product roadmap includes seamless interplay with ServiceNow, Smart EA Assistant, and a "How to Coach" guide to help customers on their EA maturity journeys."

Bizzdesign's perspective

Nick Reed, Chief Strategy Officer at Bizzdesign, says, "To us, being positioned highest for Completeness of Vision is an acknowledgement to our unwavering commitment to creating value for our customers by understanding their needs and bringing innovation to how we solve these challenges with our products and services. We continue to accelerate our roadmap in collaboration with our customers and partners to co-create the future of enterprise architecture, enabling organizations to change by design."

Greg Jones, Chief Revenue Officer at Bizzdesign, says, "Bizzdesign is disrupting and setting a new vision for the enterprise architecture market. We firmly believe that for meaningful transformation, businesses need more than just point solutions; they require a comprehensive partner for the long-term enterprise architecture journey. By choosing Bizzdesign, our customers are assured of a single platform that seamlessly addresses all their business transformation design and decision support needs."

Customers' perspective

Gartner Peer Insights™ is a public platform offering verified, first-hand enterprise software reviews and services from experienced IT professionals. (Source)

"I have been using Bizzdesign for over 6 months and have had a really good experience overall…. One thing I found particularly comforting was that they don't just try to sell you additional services but genuinely want to see us get value form the product." See full review here

"[I like the most about Bizzdesign]…The ability to take architectural models and share them within the Horizzon "presentation tool" for the entire enterprise to consume." See full review here

About Bizzdesign Horizzon

Bizzdesign Horizzon offers a guided enterprise architecture approach, providing pre-built solutions, templates, and analytics for complex challenges like Application Portfolio Management, Solution Architecture Management, and Business Process Management.

It aligns all stakeholders and architecture work across transformation value streams in a single platform, ensuring consistency, coherence, and a single source of truth.

This platform also ensures transparency and traceability, providing a clear line of sight from business motivation and strategy to execution and operations.

SOURCE Bizzdesign