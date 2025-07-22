Bizzy Bee Plumbing Launches Hive Club: A Smarter Way to Save on Plumbing with VIP Perks

"We're taking the panic out of plumbing—Hive Club keeps your home flowing smooth and your wallet happy." — Robert Schwachenwald, President, Bizzy Bee Plumbing Post this

This isn't just a maintenance plan—it's a homeowner's secret weapon.

Hive Club members get:

10% Off All Raleigh Plumbing Services – Every job, big or small, receives a discount.

Annual Water Heater Flush – Boost Performance and Extend Your Unit's Life.

Main Sewer Line Camera Inspection – Catch hidden problems before they explode into costly disasters.

Whole-Home Plumbing Inspection – A full diagnostic check to keep your system safe, clean, and efficient.

"The Hive Club is our way of giving customers more and more protection, more savings, and more control," said Robert Schwachenwald, President of Bizzy Bee Plumbing. "We believe peace of mind shouldn't cost a fortune."

In an era where a single leak can result in thousands of dollars in repairs, the Hive Club flips the script by shifting plumbing care from reactive to proactive.

Homeowners across the Triangle are already buzzing about it.

Secure your membership today and alleviate the stress of plumbing problems—for good.

About Bizzy Bee Plumbing

Based in Raleigh and proudly serving the Triangle, Bizzy Bee Plumbing, Inc. is known for precision, professionalism, and 5-star service. From emergency repairs to large-scale commercial work, the company is a trusted leader in the industry.

Media Contact

ZELJKA SCHWACHENWALD, Bizzy Bee Plumbing, Inc, 1 9194237595, [email protected], https://www.plumber-raleigh.net/hive-plan

