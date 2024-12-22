BKB Enterprises Showcases Expertise in High-End Restaurant Construction with Two New Los Angeles Openings

BKB builds two premier LA restaurants.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BKB Enterprises, under the leadership of owner Brad Block, proudly announces the completion of two premier dining establishments in Los Angeles: Somni in West Hollywood and Seline in Santa Monica. These projects underscore BKB Enterprises' commitment to excellence in high-end restaurant construction.

Somni, a renowned Spanish modernist tasting menu restaurant led by chef Aitor Zabala, reopened on November 26, 2024, after a four-year hiatus. The new location features an intimate 14-seat setting with custom-made interiors designed by architect Juli Capella, offering a 20-course menu that blends seasonal ingredients with Spanish culinary traditions.

Eater La

Seline, the latest venture by chef Dave Beran, opened on December 3, 2024, in Santa Monica. The restaurant presents a meticulously crafted 15-to-18-course tasting menu inspired by Southern California's diverse landscapes and culture. The design fosters a casual yet refined atmosphere, reminiscent of a homey kitchen nook, encouraging a comfortable dining experience.

Eater La

Brad Block, owner of BKB Enterprises, expressed pride in the company's role in bringing these culinary visions to life, stating, "Collaborating with esteemed chefs like Aitor Zabala and Dave Beran has been an honor. Our team's dedication to quality and attention to detail ensures that each restaurant we build enhances the dining experience."

BKB Enterprises specializes in high-end restaurant construction, offering comprehensive services from concept development to project completion. Their portfolio includes a range of upscale dining establishments, reflecting their expertise and commitment to excellence.

For more information about BKB Enterprises and their projects, please visit www.bkbenterprisesinc.com.

Media Contact: BKB Enterprises, Kira Krell, [email protected], (760) 917-7056

SOURCE BKB Enterprises; BKB Enterprises