BL Innovare Announces the Launch of the Third-Generation FASTLIGN Technology at NADA 2024

Innovative Features for Unmatched Efficiency

FASTLIGN revolutionizes service lanes by identifying service opportunities and potential vehicle issues in a mere three seconds. Designed as a quick, but precise, "go-no-go" tool, FASTLIGN offers:

Smart Plate Decoder: Instantly converts license plates to specifications.

Rapid Reporting: Delivers results in seconds to printers, screens, and customer boards.

Tread Reader Integration: Identifies additional sales opportunities through advanced tread analysis.

Seamless, Touchless Drive-Thru Experience

Utilizing high-end lasers akin to those used in vehicle manufacturing, FASTLIGN captures thousands of measurement readings as vehicles roll through the service lane, ensuring a seamless, touchless experience.

Capture Pre-Existing Damage

Incorporating award-winning technology from our BODYGUARD product, FASTLIGN's latest release excels in capturing pre-existing damage, offering:

Integrated High-Intensity Smart Lighting: For superior visibility and accuracy.

Enhanced Tire/RIM Scanning: Detailed examination for comprehensive insights.

Full Vehicle Coverage (PLUS Model): Ensuring complete vehicle assessment.

A Wise Investment for Service Lanes

With a return on investment achievable in less than three months, FASTLIGN represents an indispensable asset for modern service lanes. Our Chief Executive Officer, Carol Kilner, remarks, "Our extensive experience and research has led to the design and build of our next generation FASTLIGN product line. The directive was to assist fixed operators in evolving their service drive lanes without compromising capital investment elsewhere. FASTLIGN EVO and PLUS are set to disrupt the current market offerings, providing a solution to generate revenue with an ROI in less than one business quarter."

BL Innovare invites attendees of NADA 2024 to join us at Booth #4501W to experience the future of vehicle inspections with FASTLIGN and BODYGUARD. Discover how our latest innovation can transform your service lane efficiency and profitability.

About BL Innovare

Founded in 2004 and based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, BL Innovare has been an industry leading system designer and manufacturer on touchless vehicle inspection solutions. The company offers many innovative industry-first technologies, from government mandated inspection program solutions to touchless drive-thru alignment and damage detection & documentation technologies. The company's patented technologies and solutions are used in a wide array of industries including government agencies, fleet management, car dealerships and workshops, car manufacturers, car wash and car rental operators. For further information, please email [email protected]

