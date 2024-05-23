Black & McDonald Invests in OCM Engineering to Accelerate Utility and Telecom Solutions in the Midwest

"We recognize the immense value that OCM Engineering brings to the table, particularly in the utility and telecom sectors. Their unwavering commitment to client satisfaction aligns perfectly with our vision for expansion in the Midwest region," said Eric Vogel, RVP of Black & McDonald. Post this

OCM Engineering specializes in a range of services crucial for utility and telecom companies, including Joint Use Request (JUR), Permitting and Right-of-Way (ROW) Acquisition, Distribution Engineering, Utility Pole Data Collection, Outside Plant Engineering, and more. These tailored solutions address the unique challenges faced by companies in the utility and telecom space, ensuring seamless operations and sustainable growth.

The investment from Black & McDonald will enable OCM Engineering to further expand its reach and capabilities, fueling innovation and driving transformative change in the utility and telecom sectors. OCM Engineering will continue to operate autonomously under the leadership of Andy Purcell, with a steadfast commitment to delivering unmatched value to clients across the Midwest.

About Black & McDonald

Established in the early 1920s, Black & McDonald has emerged as a prominent player in North America, offering diversified services across various sectors. Originally rooted in commercial and industrial domains, our expertise now spans the entire building lifecycle, including design engineering and facility management & operations. In the 1990s, we made significant strides in the US market, particularly in utility construction and asset management. Today, under the leadership of the third generation of the McDonald family, we achieve annual sales exceeding $2.1 billion with over 6,500 employees strategically positioned across North America. For more information, please visit www.blackandmcdonald.com.

About OCM Engineering

Founded on a bedrock of core values including safety, integrity, and quality, OCM has been a trusted leader in engineering solutions for over 25 years. OCM offers a comprehensive range of services, including joint use agreements, permitting, distribution engineering, utility pole data collection, outside plant engineering, GIS records updates, and relocations. At OCM, we pride ourselves on delivering tailored solutions that exceed expectations and bring visions to life. For more information, please visit www.ocmgroups.com.

Media Contact

Connor Purcell, OCM Groups, 1 (317) 644-0949, [email protected], www.ocmgroups.com

SOURCE OCM Groups